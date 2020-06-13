Apartment List
/
CA
/
el cerrito
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:49 AM

206 Apartments for rent in El Cerrito, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
$2,404
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,936
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1128 Richmond St.
1128 Richmond Street, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1353 sqft
1128 Richmond St El Cerrito - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse. 2 car garage. New carpet and new laminate flooring. Electric stove. Refrigerator. Dishwasher. Washer & dryer. Fireplace Decorative only. Water & garbage paid.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709
5709 San Diego Street, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located in a peaceful and very walkable neighborhood in El Cerrito, this pleasing 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms fourplex home property rental is unfurnished.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
1708 Lexington Avenue
1708 Lexington Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
911 sqft
Spacious end unit in peaceful community with central courtyard and mature landscaping. This sunny condo has 2 bedrooms (one with private balcony), 1 updated bath, an open floor plan, and laundry within the unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1343 Elm St
1343 Elm Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1040 sqft
MICHAEL L HUGHEY - Agt: 510-915-3235 - Beautiful Duplex with 2 Large Bedrooms on very quiet street. Clean and freshly painted. Walk to BART station and TransBay bus stop. Shopping close by. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1221 Elm Street
1221 Elm Street, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1428 sqft
Sweet and spacious 3/1.5 duplex in a great location with a garage and patio in El Cerrito! - Text Christine for best response on showing requests! 917-318-8878 This well maintained 2 story duplex comes with a 1 car garage and driveway space.
Results within 1 mile of El Cerrito

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillside
1 Unit Available
705 Pierce St.
705 Pierce Street, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
900 sqft
First class remodel job - 2 bedroom 1 bath In-Law Unit. Off-Street parking. Carpet & Laminate flooring. Electric Stove. Refrigerator. Garbage disposal. Bedrooms and bath upstairs All utilities paid by the owner. Patio. No pets.

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
53 Cowper Ave
53 Cowper Avenue, Kensington, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Kensington: Top Floor Three Bedroom w/ 2 Car Garage ALL UTILITIES INCL & 5 County View - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North and East
1 Unit Available
335 39th St.#A
335 39th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
600 sqft
Two Bedroom Home With Patio Available Now! - This property was just built from the ground up with a patio and a newly paved driveway! 1) Hardwood floors throughout 2) Quiet Location on Back of Lot 3) Built In Shelving Unit 4) New Kitchen Cabinets

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
East Shore
1 Unit Available
535 Pierce St Apt#2207, Albany, CA
535 Pierce St, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1170 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
East Richmond
1 Unit Available
371 Carlston Street
371 Carlston Street, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
550 sqft
Natural light fills this very clean upper unit in desirable Mira Vista area above San Pablo Avenue. 1/2 block from El Cerrito border. Close to shopping, parks, Del Norte BART, bus. Private entrance door and back porch, too. Enjoy view of Mt.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Dartmouth
1 Unit Available
1126 Marin Ave
1126 Marin Avenue, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
875 sqft
TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome home to this renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment located in the heart of Albany. Features: 1. Brand new kitchen with beautiful quartz counters and brand new appliances 2.
Results within 5 miles of El Cerrito
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Bayfront and Peninsula
14 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,055
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,221
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
South Berkeley
31 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,925
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,125
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Berkeley
15 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,150
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bay Side
3 Units Available
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fairmede-Hilltop
10 Units Available
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
$1,580
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Berkeley
8 Units Available
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,020
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Berkeley
18 Units Available
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,840
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,974
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,485
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shafter
8 Units Available
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1012 sqft
This upscale, modern community offers easy access to the AC Transit and BART. On-site bike repair system, resident lounge and storage units. Each home includes a private balcony, full-size washer and dryer and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bayfront and Peninsula
9 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,696
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
Downtown Berkeley
21 Units Available
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in El Cerrito, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for El Cerrito renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

El Cerrito 1 BedroomsEl Cerrito 2 BedroomsEl Cerrito 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEl Cerrito 3 BedroomsEl Cerrito Accessible ApartmentsEl Cerrito Apartments with Balcony
El Cerrito Apartments with GarageEl Cerrito Apartments with GymEl Cerrito Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Cerrito Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEl Cerrito Apartments with ParkingEl Cerrito Apartments with Pool
El Cerrito Apartments with Washer-DryerEl Cerrito Cheap PlacesEl Cerrito Dog Friendly ApartmentsEl Cerrito Furnished ApartmentsEl Cerrito Pet Friendly PlacesEl Cerrito Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CA
Ashland, CADixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAEast Foothills, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco