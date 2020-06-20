All apartments in East Palo Alto
Find more places like 919 Gates Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Palo Alto, CA
/
919 Gates Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

919 Gates Street

919 Gates Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Palo Alto
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

919 Gates Street, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
East Palo Alto

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large Single Family Home in Desirable University Square Neighborhood! - ***The home is currently occupied, please do not disturb***

Found in the desirable University Square Neighborhood, this 4br/2.5ba home could be yours!

This amazing property is located just 10 minutes away from downtown Palo Alto, 5 minutes away from the Ravenswood Shopping Center, and has great access to highway 101.

Some property highlights include:

- Lovely vaulted ceiling entry to formal living room/dining room area and half bath
- Bright, updated kitchen and dining area with island and granite countertops includes all stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher
- Open family room with fireplace and sliding doors to private back patio
- Spacious master suite with beautiful, sunny master bathroom including Jacuzzi tub and walk in closet
- Three additional bedrooms and full bath with double sink and tub
- Tasteful custom paint colors and shutters throughout
- Upstairs laundry room with newer high-end washer/dryer
- Alarm system installed if tenant wishes to activate
- Attached two car garage with direct entry to house

Minimum 12 months lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.

No smoking is allowed. No pets. Virtual tours available. If you are interested in an in-person tour, we do require an application first.

This property is professionally managed by Wilbur Properties.

DRE#00823559

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5793857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Gates Street have any available units?
919 Gates Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Palo Alto, CA.
What amenities does 919 Gates Street have?
Some of 919 Gates Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Gates Street currently offering any rent specials?
919 Gates Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Gates Street pet-friendly?
No, 919 Gates Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Palo Alto.
Does 919 Gates Street offer parking?
Yes, 919 Gates Street does offer parking.
Does 919 Gates Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 Gates Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Gates Street have a pool?
No, 919 Gates Street does not have a pool.
Does 919 Gates Street have accessible units?
No, 919 Gates Street does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Gates Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Gates Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Gates Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Gates Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Park
5 Newell Road
East Palo Alto, CA 94303

Similar Pages

East Palo Alto 1 BedroomsEast Palo Alto 2 Bedrooms
East Palo Alto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Palo Alto Dog Friendly Apartments
East Palo Alto Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CA
Capitola, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAEast Foothills, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley