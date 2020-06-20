919 Gates Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Large Single Family Home in Desirable University Square Neighborhood! - ***The home is currently occupied, please do not disturb***



Found in the desirable University Square Neighborhood, this 4br/2.5ba home could be yours!



This amazing property is located just 10 minutes away from downtown Palo Alto, 5 minutes away from the Ravenswood Shopping Center, and has great access to highway 101.



Some property highlights include:



- Lovely vaulted ceiling entry to formal living room/dining room area and half bath

- Bright, updated kitchen and dining area with island and granite countertops includes all stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher

- Open family room with fireplace and sliding doors to private back patio

- Spacious master suite with beautiful, sunny master bathroom including Jacuzzi tub and walk in closet

- Three additional bedrooms and full bath with double sink and tub

- Tasteful custom paint colors and shutters throughout

- Upstairs laundry room with newer high-end washer/dryer

- Alarm system installed if tenant wishes to activate

- Attached two car garage with direct entry to house



Minimum 12 months lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.



No smoking is allowed. No pets. Virtual tours available. If you are interested in an in-person tour, we do require an application first.



This property is professionally managed by Wilbur Properties.



DRE#00823559



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5793857)