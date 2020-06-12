823 N Humphreys Av Rear

Amenities

Newly and fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 full bath single family residence located in a safe and nice neighborhood in East Los Angeles. This rear unit has newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen, new energy saving windows, new faucet, new heater, new fresh interior & exterior paint. Both bedrooms are large size and very bright with new recess lights. Conveniently located close to Freeway 710, 60, 10 & E Cesar E Chavez Avenue. Very close to grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, parks, church, East LA Community College, Kipp Raices Academy, Brooklyn Avenue Elementary and much more. Sorry no pets accepted at this time, Utilities (electrical, water and gas), cable, trash & landscaping will be the responsibility of the tenant. One year lease and security deposit of $2,500 is required. Must have good credit and proof of income. Available for showing and rent now. Application Fee $35.

No Pets Allowed



