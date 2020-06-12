All apartments in East Los Angeles
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

823 N Humphreys Av Rear

823 North Humphreys Avenue · (310) 266-8581
Location

823 North Humphreys Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
East Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Rear · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Remodled Single Family Residence -East LA - Property Id: 105045

Newly and fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 full bath single family residence located in a safe and nice neighborhood in East Los Angeles. This rear unit has newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen, new energy saving windows, new faucet, new heater, new fresh interior & exterior paint. Both bedrooms are large size and very bright with new recess lights. Conveniently located close to Freeway 710, 60, 10 & E Cesar E Chavez Avenue. Very close to grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, parks, church, East LA Community College, Kipp Raices Academy, Brooklyn Avenue Elementary and much more. Sorry no pets accepted at this time, Utilities (electrical, water and gas), cable, trash & landscaping will be the responsibility of the tenant. One year lease and security deposit of $2,500 is required. Must have good credit and proof of income. Available for showing and rent now. Application Fee $35.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105045
Property Id 105045

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 N Humphreys Av Rear have any available units?
823 N Humphreys Av Rear has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 823 N Humphreys Av Rear have?
Some of 823 N Humphreys Av Rear's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 N Humphreys Av Rear currently offering any rent specials?
823 N Humphreys Av Rear isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 N Humphreys Av Rear pet-friendly?
No, 823 N Humphreys Av Rear is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 823 N Humphreys Av Rear offer parking?
No, 823 N Humphreys Av Rear does not offer parking.
Does 823 N Humphreys Av Rear have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 N Humphreys Av Rear does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 N Humphreys Av Rear have a pool?
No, 823 N Humphreys Av Rear does not have a pool.
Does 823 N Humphreys Av Rear have accessible units?
No, 823 N Humphreys Av Rear does not have accessible units.
Does 823 N Humphreys Av Rear have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 N Humphreys Av Rear does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 823 N Humphreys Av Rear have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 N Humphreys Av Rear does not have units with air conditioning.
