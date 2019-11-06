All apartments in East Los Angeles
East Los Angeles, CA
1323 N Eastern Ave
Last updated November 6 2019

1323 N Eastern Ave

1323 North Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1323 North Eastern Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 1 Available 12/01/19 3bd 2bth Duplex Unit - Property Id: 165420

This is a fairly new remodel with new flooring, new kitchen, and new bathroom. Put a lot of love in fixing duplex unit. Laundry hookups are available. This place has high ceilings, central ac, balcony, and attached patio area. Cats ok. This rental is centrally located. close to freeways and downtown LA. Walking distance to Cal State LA. Duplex is located in City Terrace. Area is safe ! Please when you submit your interest, Tell us how many in your family and file the lead info for faster response . Thank you!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165420p
Property Id 165420

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5203631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 N Eastern Ave have any available units?
1323 N Eastern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 1323 N Eastern Ave have?
Some of 1323 N Eastern Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 N Eastern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1323 N Eastern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 N Eastern Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1323 N Eastern Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1323 N Eastern Ave offer parking?
No, 1323 N Eastern Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1323 N Eastern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 N Eastern Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 N Eastern Ave have a pool?
No, 1323 N Eastern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1323 N Eastern Ave have accessible units?
No, 1323 N Eastern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 N Eastern Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 N Eastern Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1323 N Eastern Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1323 N Eastern Ave has units with air conditioning.

