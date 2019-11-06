1323 N Eastern Ave

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 12/01/19 3bd 2bth Duplex Unit - Property Id: 165420
This is a fairly new remodel with new flooring, new kitchen, and new bathroom. Put a lot of love in fixing duplex unit. Laundry hookups are available. This place has high ceilings, central ac, balcony, and attached patio area. Cats ok. This rental is centrally located. close to freeways and downtown LA. Walking distance to Cal State LA. Duplex is located in City Terrace. Area is safe ! Please when you submit your interest, Tell us how many in your family and file the lead info for faster response . Thank you!!
No Dogs Allowed
