Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Dixon, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dixon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Meadowood Village
430 Ellesmere Dr, Dixon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
844 sqft
Welcome to Meadowood Village Apartment Homes. Meadowood Village is convienently located in Dixon, California featuring two charming floorplans ranging in size from 1 bedroom 1 bath to 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath.
Results within 10 miles of Dixon
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
East Davis
17 Units Available
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,675
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
871 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $500 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
East Davis
7 Units Available
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
800 sqft
Get half off your security deposit and $250 off your move in costs with approved credit! Please contact our leasing office for all the details! Virtual tours are welcome and recommended, however, in the event you would like a personal tour, an
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,640
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
848 sqft
Premium apartments with convenient access to I-80. Gated community complete with pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens with ample cabinet space. Non-smoking buildings. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,981
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1454 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ibis Golf and Country Club
10 Units Available
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Central Davis
11 Units Available
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
469 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Davis
6 Units Available
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
South Davis
6 Units Available
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
837 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1507 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
$
4 Units Available
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
795 sqft
Just minutes from wine country and Downtown Sacramento. Apartments here offer big picture windows, private terraces and updated kitchens. On-site amenities include a pool, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
842 sqft
A gated community in the heart of the area's parks, schools, and freeways. Lush grounds and landscaping. Several pools. Apartments feature updated appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Shasta Terrace
293 Shasta Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shasta Terrace Apartments in Vacaville offers a park like setting off residential neighborhood between Sacramento and San Francisco. Our Community is close to freeway access, bus line, Travis AFB, and Outlet shopping.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
4100 Chiles Rd
4100 Chiles Road, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,492
300 sqft
Room is furnished, comes with Free Cable TV , Free Wi-Fi , Free Utility , limited room service , Free pool access and Free Gym pass. Call For Special discounts for AARP, Students , Government, UC Davis Staff, Military .

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Davis
1 Unit Available
1819 Perennial Ter
1819 Perennial Ter, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs unit in the Canary Neighborhood - Newer townhouse style apartment in the newly established Canary neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Dixon, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dixon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

