800 Grand Avenue, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Diamond Bar
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice Turnkey Upper Unit Condo situated in the heart of Diamond Bar. Newly remodeled and looking for new guest to live in. Tenant to pay Electricity and Water. Please provide application, credit report and proof of income.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 800 Grand Avenue have any available units?
800 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 800 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
800 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.