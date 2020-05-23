All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:24 AM

800 Grand Avenue

800 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

800 Grand Avenue, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice Turnkey Upper Unit Condo situated in the heart of Diamond Bar. Newly remodeled and looking for new guest to live in. Tenant to pay Electricity and Water. Please provide application, credit report and proof of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Grand Avenue have any available units?
800 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 800 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
800 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 800 Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 800 Grand Avenue offer parking?
No, 800 Grand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 800 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 800 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 800 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 800 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

