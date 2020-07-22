Apartment List
/
CA
/
del aire
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Del Aire, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Del Aire offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
$
23 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,900
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Results within 1 mile of Del Aire

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
5429 Marine Avenue
5429 Marine Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2076 sqft
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to live in a private gated community located West of the 405 freeway & just steps from Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach. Marine Village is a great place to live - close to beach, shops, restaurants, freeways.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
13022 Central Avenue
13022 Central Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1548 sqft
Rare offering! This Top Floor condo is one of the most sought after “Flats” floorpans in 360 South Bay.
Results within 5 miles of Del Aire
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
51 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,496
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,471
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,446
1184 sqft
We have captured the best of Los Angeles living by bringing seamless connectivity to our community, Concourse. Comprised of three buildings, with close proximity to major Los Angeles' destinations, the best of the city is right at your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
$
25 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,143
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,423
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,424
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
12 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,504
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,113
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
8 Units Available
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,171
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,207
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
34 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,196
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,638
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,354
1035 sqft
Centrally located in Downtown Westchester. Don’t spend time sitting in traffic, with shops, grocery stores and restaurants just steps away, you will have an abundance of free time.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
17 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,599
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,676
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,757
1222 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
28 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,166
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 90 and West Jefferson Boulevard, these one- and two-bedroom apartments feature in-suite washers and dryer, dishwasher, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with pool, 24-hour gym, elevator and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
2 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 22 at 12:10 PM
$
86 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,041
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
19 Units Available
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,679
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,817
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,531
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
29 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,185
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,458
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
36 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
483 sqft
Easy access to I-045 and I-91. These townhome-style homes are in a gated community in the heart of the city. Pet-friendly. Underground parking. Updated kitchens, renovated interiors with new carpeting. Flexible leases.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:41 PM
2 Units Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated March 23 at 06:12 PM
13 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,837
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,774
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed homes in a sought-after district in L.A. Chef-inspired kitchen, spa-inspired bath, wood flooring. Fitness center, poolside cabanas with fire pit, pool and spa. Pet-friendly.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
El Segundo
608 ILLINOIS CT. 1
608 Illinois Court, El Segundo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
900 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Huge CHARMING El Segundo 1 Bedroom! - Property Id: 324115 HUGE Unfurnished, Lower Apartment. It feels like your own house! 1 bedroom, 1 Bath, One year minimum lease.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
310 S. Prospect Ave
310 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1250 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 bed 1 & 1/2 bath 2 story townhome - Property Id: 323808 2 Bed 1 & 1/2 bath with washer & dryer. No one above you & no one below you. Wood laminate & vinyl planks through out. Granite counter tops through out.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Gardena
1223 164th Street
1223 West 164th Street, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Garden Terrace - Property Id: 322445 Upgraded 1BD/1BA **MOVE-IN SPECIAL** Key Features: Updated Unit Hardwood Floors Central A/C Assigned Parking Stove And Refrigerator Laundry On-Site Lease Duration: 1 Year Minimum Rent: $1495 Deposit: $1495 Pet

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Westmont
11236 Haas Ave
11236 Haas Avenue, Westmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home - Property Id: 302656 Welcome to this beautiful and completely upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. The property features have been upgraded and boasts beautiful new flooring, paint and crown moulding.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
12 The Strand
12 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,975
2963 sqft
12 The Strand Available 07/24/20 White Water Ocean View Strand Home - Live your best life on the iconic Strand in Hermosa Beach with breathtaking sunsets and white water ocean views everyday.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Gardena
1615 W 145th St
1615 145th Street, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 NOW SHOWING! GORGEOUS UNITS + W/D! ALL BRAND NEW! - Property Id: 318624 Now Showing fully Renovated 3 bdr units with W/D in unit and Keyless entry! Virtual tour: https://www.dropbox.
City Guide for Del Aire, CA

The Beach Boys were born in Hawthorne, which adjoins and surrounds part of Del Aire. Aircraft industry pioneer Jack Northrop established his aerospace company right around the corner. This is the world of Del Aire.

With a population of just over 10,000 residents in a little over a mile of space (as of the last census in 2010), Del Aire is a small "census-designated community" in Los Angeles County. The community is less than 15 minutes from the white sandy shores of Manhattan Beach and El Segundo, adjacent to two major freeways, Interstate 405 and 105, and less than thirty minutes from downtown Los Angeles. What a location! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Del Aire, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Del Aire offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Del Aire. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Del Aire can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Del Aire 2 Bedroom ApartmentsDel Aire 3 Bedroom ApartmentsDel Aire Apartments with Balconies
Del Aire Apartments with GaragesDel Aire Apartments with GymsDel Aire Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Del Aire Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDel Aire Cheap ApartmentsDel Aire Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CA
Beverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Holly Glen Del Aire

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles