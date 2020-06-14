85 Apartments for rent in Danville, CA with gym
1 of 26
1 of 34
1 of 26
1 of 22
1 of 39
1 of 20
1 of 13
1 of 30
1 of 50
1 of 35
1 of 8
1 of 60
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 46
1 of 14
1 of 27
1 of 15
1 of 39
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 26
1 of 20
"Small town atmosphere, outstanding quality of life." (Danville Town Motto)
If you love to shop, Danville may be just for you. According to Pinpoint Demographics, this town is ranked #1 in America for spending the most money on clothing. Needless to say, the fashion police are out in full force here. Danville is also known for the Iron Horse Regional Trail, which attracts hikers and bike riders from all over the nation, as well as joggers and skateboarders. Although the trail runs close to local shops and restaurants, it's still very isolated from the crowded main streets. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Danville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.