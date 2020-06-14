Apartment List
85 Apartments for rent in Danville, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Danville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Camino Tassajara
6 Units Available
Villas at Monterosso
1000 Casablanca Ter, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Modern, updated community across from Blackhawk Country Club. Open kitchens with large pantries, fireplaces, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. Pet-friendly. On-site carport, pool and gym. Large clubhouse available.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Downtown Danville
1 Unit Available
1036 River Rock Ln
1036 River Rock Lane, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2052 sqft
Linda Williams - Agt: 925-4137003 - Walk to downtown! Amazing location in the heart of town. 5-minute walk to the Iron Horse Trail for daily exercise and all that nature offers.
Results within 1 mile of Danville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Crow Canyon
4 Units Available
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of Danville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Southern San Ramon
16 Units Available
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,886
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Walnut Creek
17 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,595
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
947 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Walnut Creek
19 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,131
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1125 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,835
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
$
Southern San Ramon
32 Units Available
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Southern San Ramon
6 Units Available
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
866 sqft
Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Dougherty Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,911
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,912
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
43 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1321 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
22 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
933 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1246 Walker Ave Apt 107
1246 Walker Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
490 sqft
Quiet tropical resort setting for 1bd / 1 ba condominium with full kitchen, hardwood floors, private balcony and air conditioning. The complex offers 18 amenities which are included in the rent and paid for by the owner.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
1710 Comstock Drive
1710 Comstock Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
2302 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den. This home is beautifully appointed with 10 Ft. ceilings, all new plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms and den. and fresh designer paint color throughout. The floor plan is great.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4014 Windsor Way
4014 Windsor Way, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1962 sqft
Wallis Ranch Townhome, a community with top notch ammenities - This luxury Dublin Townhome located in the new gated community @ Wallis Ranch.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gale Ranch
1 Unit Available
1000 S Monarch Rd
1000 South Monarch Road, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1819 sqft
Impressive Two-Story, End Unit Townhome in Cantera at Gale Ranch - Stunning 3 BR/2.5 Bath end unit townhome built in 2016, located in the resort-style community of Cantera at Gale Ranch.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Downtown Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1315 Alma Ave
1315 Alma Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
GREAT LOCATION 1 bed 1 bath property walking distance to downtown. Montecito complex offers a concierge service, gated garage, gym/exercise facility and relaxing outdoor fountain for entertaining.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
235 Reflections Drive
235 Reflections Drive, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
625 sqft
Modern and spacious rental in gated community - Property Id: 104247 Video tour available on request. This luxurious condo/apartment has 1 bedroom and 1.
Results within 10 miles of Danville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
25 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,068
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
935 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Gregory Gardens
19 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,118
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
City Guide for Danville, CA

"Small town atmosphere, outstanding quality of life." (Danville Town Motto)

If you love to shop, Danville may be just for you. According to Pinpoint Demographics, this town is ranked #1 in America for spending the most money on clothing. Needless to say, the fashion police are out in full force here. Danville is also known for the Iron Horse Regional Trail, which attracts hikers and bike riders from all over the nation, as well as joggers and skateboarders. Although the trail runs close to local shops and restaurants, it's still very isolated from the crowded main streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Danville, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Danville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

