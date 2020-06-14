105 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Danville, CA

/
Downtown Danville
1 Unit Available
438 Hartz
438 Hartz Avenue, Danville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
800 sqft
Josh Haller - Agt: 925-4082725 - Live the downtown life! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of downtown Danville. Spacious back patio with designated parking. Close to everything!!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Crow Canyon
4 Units Available
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
734 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
695 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
809 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
609 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Southern San Ramon
32 Units Available
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
545 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Southern San Ramon
6 Units Available
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
693 sqft
Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Dougherty Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,294
769 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
43 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
766 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
17 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
653 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
17 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,613
788 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
22 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
748 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
593 sqft
Boutique apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. On-site laundry available. Swim in the pool when free. Close to Civic Park. Near shops and restaurants downtown.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Southern San Ramon
15 Units Available
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,978
701 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1186 Walker Ave
1186 Walker Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
775 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful downtown Walnut Creek (1st flr) - Property Id: 103374 Location Location Location.. A few minutes walk to all shops and restaurants near all financial institutions and groceries.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
2560 Walnut blvd
2560 Walnut Boulevard, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
729 sqft
Renovated and Modern Condo - Property Id: 292366 Remodeled&Furnished.Condo 1bed 1 bath. Close to Broadway Plaza & BART! This lovely, furnished 1 bedroom, fully furnished condo is conveniently located in the heart of Walnut Creek.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
8975 Alcosta Blvd #123
8975 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
735 sqft
REDUCED ! Sharp, Bright, Spacious & Clean! Excellent Location at The Vintner in San Ramon - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6542 Pioneer Lane
6542 Pioneer Lane, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1000 sqft
Stunning 1 Bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in desirable Dublin location! - This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Saranap
1 Unit Available
1214 S Villa Way
1214 South Villa Way, Saranap, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
932 sqft
See link below for Virtual Tour (copy and paste link into browser): portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/637693 This 1 large bedroom, 1 1/2 baths one-story lower level condo is available for immediate move-in.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1246 Walker Ave Apt 107
1246 Walker Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
490 sqft
Quiet tropical resort setting for 1bd / 1 ba condominium with full kitchen, hardwood floors, private balcony and air conditioning. The complex offers 18 amenities which are included in the rent and paid for by the owner.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1315 Alma Ave
1315 Alma Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
GREAT LOCATION 1 bed 1 bath property walking distance to downtown. Montecito complex offers a concierge service, gated garage, gym/exercise facility and relaxing outdoor fountain for entertaining.
