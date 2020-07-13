/
apartments under 2500
191 Apartments under $2,500 for rent in Daly City, CA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
Serramonte
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,355
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
29 Units Available
Serramonte
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,300
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
Serramonte
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,015
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Hillside
125 Hillside Blvd
125 Hillside Boulevard, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Private One Bedroom Near BART station - Property Id: 118412 We have 3 bedrooms and 1 bath in this beautiful cozy single family home. 2 rooms are occupied now. We are looking for one person to rent the last room available. Strictly 1 person per room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
St. Francis Heights
234 Del Prado Dr Studio
234 Del Prado Drive, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
450 sqft
Fully Furnished Modern Studio with Laundry - Property Id: 278499 Fully Furnished Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO · Very safe area · 8 min to San Francisco, Transit & Beach · 1 mile to BART train to SF & SFO Airport · 100% Remodeled & bright ·
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
141 Macdonald Avenue
141 Macdonald Avenue, Daly City, CA
Studio
$1,595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 141 Macdonald Avenue in Daly City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake
144 Westmoor Ave Studio
144 Westmoor Avenue, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Remodeled Studio Kitchen Laundry - Property Id: 291781 Fully Furnished & Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO · Completely move-in ready · Very safe area · 8 min to San Francisco, Transit & Beach · Modern & bright · Open
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
822 Steve Courter Way
822 Steve Courter Way, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Master bedroom for rent - Property Id: 13579 *One master bedroom with private bathroom, walk-in closet, **Priced for Single occupancy, $1850 per month for rent. Not a normal rental- inquire for more information. Absolutely No subletting allowed.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Crocker
1019 San Gabriel Circle #538
1019 San Gabriel Circle, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
690 sqft
Spacious Top Floor 1-Bedroom Condo near Crocker - ADDRESS: 1019 San Gabriel Circle #538, Daly City, CA 94014 MOVE-IN SPECIAL: First two weeks of rent FREE!! Spacious top floor 1 bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake
98 Castlemont Ave
98 Castlemont Avenue, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,499
350 sqft
Private studio near Westlake center FREE PARKING Available 08/17/20 This studio is newly remodeled, and has brand new furnishings! Conveniently located, this spacious apartment is walking distance from Starbucks, Safeway, and other stores that
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
21 Crestwood Drive
21 Crestwood Drive, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,400
450 sqft
Hello, Welcome to my little corner of the world. I am an oceanographer and my job takes me often to different parts of the world and that gives me the opportunity to share my place with visitors.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
391 Mandarin Way
391 Mandarin Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,300
717 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Come home to your own retreat in this beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom corner unit in the desirable gated community of Crown Colony.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
391 Mandarin Drive
391 Mandarin Drive, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 391 Mandarin Drive in Daly City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Daly City
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,455
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Excelsior
1019 Russia Avenue
1019 Russia Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,150
85 sqft
Small studio perfect for students, with a small kitchenette. Perfect for minimal living, private bathroom with a separate entrance.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Outer Mission
427 Huron Ave #Studio 3
427 Huron Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,375
250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Outer Mission - Nice and clean studio in a convenient location. Easy access to highways and walking distance to BART and other public transportation. In-building washer/dryer. Cooking is not allowed.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Crocker Amazon
5533 Mission Street
5533 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5533 Mission Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Daly City
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
21 Units Available
Dogpatch
Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,085
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1016 sqft
New, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood-style floors, washer/dryers, stone countertops, and oversized windows. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop deck with views of the bay. Close to a Caltrain Bullet stop and I-280.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
2 Units Available
South of Market
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,835
210 sqft
Large, sleek studio apartments with easy access to I-80. Artistic design, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Garage parking available. Building has elevator.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
25 Units Available
South of Market
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,355
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,657
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,896
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
85 Units Available
South of Market
L Seven
1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1140 sqft
Contemporary apartments with plush carpet and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly complex has a dog park. Located within walking distance of several bars, restaurants and coffee shops.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
28 Units Available
Potrero Hill
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,415
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,611
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,703
1059 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments just steps from CalTrain. Near I-280, College of the Arts and UCSF Mission Bay. Units feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Gym, garage parking, elevator, courtyard.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
South of Market
Glasdore Lofts
30 Dore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,095
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,426
422 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,496
888 sqft
Ultra modern apartments in very walkable neighborhood. Two-story lofts available. Stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Community features garage parking and private gym. Heart of the city with easy access to I-80.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
22 Units Available
South of Market
1190 Mission at Trinity Place
1190 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,219
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,133
657 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment for rent awaits you. Rising with stunning views of nearby downtown San Francisco, South of Market, 1190 Mission at Trinity Place is as spectacular as its sister property next door.
