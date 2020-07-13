/
/
/
apartments under 2200
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 PM
90 Apartments under $2,200 for rent in Daly City, CA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
15 Units Available
Serramonte
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,015
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Hillside
125 Hillside Blvd
125 Hillside Boulevard, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Private One Bedroom Near BART station - Property Id: 118412 We have 3 bedrooms and 1 bath in this beautiful cozy single family home. 2 rooms are occupied now. We are looking for one person to rent the last room available. Strictly 1 person per room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
141 Macdonald Avenue
141 Macdonald Avenue, Daly City, CA
Studio
$1,595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 141 Macdonald Avenue in Daly City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
822 Steve Courter Way
822 Steve Courter Way, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Master bedroom for rent - Property Id: 13579 *One master bedroom with private bathroom, walk-in closet, **Priced for Single occupancy, $1850 per month for rent. Not a normal rental- inquire for more information. Absolutely No subletting allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Daly City
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Excelsior
1019 Russia Avenue
1019 Russia Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,150
85 sqft
Small studio perfect for students, with a small kitchenette. Perfect for minimal living, private bathroom with a separate entrance.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Outer Mission
427 Huron Ave #Studio 3
427 Huron Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,375
250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Outer Mission - Nice and clean studio in a convenient location. Easy access to highways and walking distance to BART and other public transportation. In-building washer/dryer. Cooking is not allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Daly City
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
21 Units Available
Dogpatch
Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,085
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1016 sqft
New, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood-style floors, washer/dryers, stone countertops, and oversized windows. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop deck with views of the bay. Close to a Caltrain Bullet stop and I-280.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
2 Units Available
South of Market
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,835
210 sqft
Large, sleek studio apartments with easy access to I-80. Artistic design, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Garage parking available. Building has elevator.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 12:55am
7 Units Available
Mission District
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 12:47am
3 Units Available
Mission Dolores
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
36 Units Available
South of Market
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,134
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,704
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,223
665 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment awaits you. Rising in SoMa with stunning views of San Francisco, our newest phase of Trinity Place is our most spectacular achievement yet.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
South of Market
Soma Residences
1045 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,977
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
570 sqft
Live this side of SOMA!!! SOMA Residences offers quality apartments in a vibrant location in the best city - San Francisco! Residents experience a true urban lifestyle! Our community is located near the best that San Francisco has to offer.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Mission District
The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
2911 16th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,150
318 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,075
492 sqft
Recently remodeled Victorian units with vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, hardwood flooring, steam heat, and bathtubs with showers. Furnishings, pots, pans, dishes, and utensils included. Walk to the BART train station.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
8332 Shelter Creek Ln.
8332 Shelter Creek Lane, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$1,875
490 sqft
Fantastic Condo! Move-in Ready! - ADDRESS: 8332 SHELTER CREEK LN., SAN BRUNO, CA 94066 This unit is being shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please email to schedule a private viewing. (Please view the map in the photos for the meeting location.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
405 Piccadilly Pl. #30
405 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
540 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Peaceful 1-Bedroom Top Floor Corner Unit at Peninsula Place - Address: 405 Piccadilly Place #30, San Bruno, CA 94066 ****OPEN HOUSE**** Monday, July 13th @ 5:30pm-6:15pm. Or, please send an email to rental@boardwalkrents.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Haight
Haight & Fillmore
493 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,150
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haight & Fillmore in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Haight
445 Webster Street
445 Webster Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 445 Webster Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bayview
12 Hillview Ct
12 Hillview Court, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,950
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Modern Studio: Views, Garden, Util Incl. - Property Id: 125905 Gorgeous, newly remodeled in-law studio with modern kitchen and sweeping two-bridge views of downtown San Francisco and the East Bay.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Terrace
259 Otsego Avenue
259 Otsego Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,500
Street level remodeled studio, with updated wet bar. A block away from Ocean Ave, easy access to public transit, and freeway.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Haight Ashbury
1862 Page St.
1862 Page Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
500 sqft
Live in style in this spacious studio with stunning bay window overlooking the now closed Page Street, creating in essence a public park in your front yard.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Dolores
200 Guerrero Street
200 Guerrero Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,050
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 200 Guerrero Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Hill
2 Marcela Ave.
2 Marcela Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,899
350 sqft
This serene garden studio apartment is located in the charming Forest Hills neighborhood. It has a Murphy Bed and fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, gas stovetop, and garbage disposal.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Bret Harte
938 Ingerson Avenue - #Studio 1
938 Ingerson Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,300
250 sqft
Newly renovated - Nice and bright studio with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, in-building washer & dryer. Easy access to the surrounding highways. (Microwave is fine - cooking is not allowed)
Similar Pages
Daly City 1 BedroomsDaly City 2 BedroomsDaly City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDaly City 3 BedroomsDaly City Apartments under $1,800Daly City Apartments under $2,000Daly City Apartments under $2,200Daly City Apartments under $2,500
Daly City Apartments with BalconyDaly City Apartments with GarageDaly City Apartments with GymDaly City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDaly City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDaly City Apartments with ParkingDaly City Apartments with PoolDaly City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA