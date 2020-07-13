/
apartments under 1800
27 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Daly City, CA
Hillside
125 Hillside Blvd
125 Hillside Boulevard, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Private One Bedroom Near BART station - Property Id: 118412 We have 3 bedrooms and 1 bath in this beautiful cozy single family home. 2 rooms are occupied now. We are looking for one person to rent the last room available. Strictly 1 person per room.
Bayshore
141 Macdonald Avenue
141 Macdonald Avenue, Daly City, CA
Studio
$1,595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 141 Macdonald Avenue in Daly City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Daly City
Excelsior
1019 Russia Avenue
1019 Russia Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,150
85 sqft
Small studio perfect for students, with a small kitchenette. Perfect for minimal living, private bathroom with a separate entrance.
Outer Mission
427 Huron Ave #Studio 3
427 Huron Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,375
250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Outer Mission - Nice and clean studio in a convenient location. Easy access to highways and walking distance to BART and other public transportation. In-building washer/dryer. Cooking is not allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Daly City
Verified
Mission District
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the
Verified
Mission Dolores
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
Verified
Alamo Square
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Mission Terrace
259 Otsego Avenue
259 Otsego Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,500
Street level remodeled studio, with updated wet bar. A block away from Ocean Ave, easy access to public transit, and freeway.
Bret Harte
938 Ingerson Avenue - #Studio 1
938 Ingerson Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,300
250 sqft
Newly renovated - Nice and bright studio with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, in-building washer & dryer. Easy access to the surrounding highways. (Microwave is fine - cooking is not allowed)
Mission Terrace
48 Maynard Street #Cottage 1
48 Maynard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,500
250 sqft
Newly remodeled studio in a convenient location with easy access to the surrounding highways and walking distance to BART and other public transportation. custom built counter-tops and cabinets, in-building washer & dryer. No cooking is allowed.
Millbrae
325 Cedar St
325 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
250 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very comfortable
Millbrae
327 Cedar St
327 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
170 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA Huge master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very
West Portal
2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116
2570 16th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2400 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e7a43c748fb34696228f4fe ROOM FOR RENT IN SHARED HOUSE AVAILABLE MARCH 2020 Large, bright bedroom with shared bathroom for rent in a 3 bedroom shared house.
Mission District
2735 Mission Street
2735 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2735 Mission Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Daly City
Verified
South Beach
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
110 sqft
Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the essentials including a bed, dresser, nightstand, lamp, and rug -
Verified
Tenderloin
57 Taylor
57 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,695
181 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A pet-friendly apartment community with on-site laundry, high-speed internet, and covered parking. Homes feature hardwood floors and energy-efficient appliances. Located in the heart of the Tenderloin.
Verified
Lower Nob Hill
947 BUSH
947 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,495
224 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
751 sqft
Located in San Francisco's prestigious Nob Hill neighborhood, near shopping, dining, parks and public transportation. Recently renovated studios, all with hardwood flooring and in-suite laundry facilities. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee. Media room.
Verified
North Beach
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
90 sqft
This community is situated on a quiet alley where North Beach intersects the Financial District and Chinatown.
Verified
Lower Nob Hill
735 TAYLOR
735 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
220 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy SanFran's Lower Nob Hill neighborhood in a historic building with on-site laundry. Welcomes pets. Granite counters and hardwood floors in unit. Surrounded by restaurants, bars, and boutiques.
Lower Nob Hill
720 Jones Street
720 Jones Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 720 Jones Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lower Nob Hill
1051 Post Street
1051 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1051 Post Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Tenderloin
665 Eddy St
665 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 665 Eddy St in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Nob Hill
115 Wetmore St Apt 2
115 Wetmore Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
400 sqft
When calling please dial #415-346-8600 ext 103 Clean, quaint, quiet well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with handsome re-finished hardwood floors and new paint through out. Galley kitchen with all electric appliances (Stove, refrigerator).
Lower Nob Hill
610 Hyde Street
610 Hyde Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 610 Hyde Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
