Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:10 PM

25 Apartments for rent in Crestline, CA with parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21664 Crest Forest Dr
21664 Crest Forest Drive, Crestline, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
One Bedroom Upper Unit with one vehicle Parking - One bedroom, one bath upper unit with parking for one vehicle. Nice deck off rear of house. Level entry. No stairs. Bedroom is pretty small, would not accommodate king size bed.

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12225 LN N FALKIRK
12225 Lo Lane, Crestline, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,985
5500 sqft
Dramatic Country English 5 Bedroom home located on a cul-de-sac in the heart of Brentwood. Grand entry with souring cathedral wood-beamed ceilings, grand staircase with skylight and custom feature. Hardwood floors and quality finishes throughout.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
177 Dart Canyon Road
177 North Dart Canyon Road, Crestline, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
Renovated with newer quartz countertops, newly painted cabinets throughout. The home is in a quiet area away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. Do Not Disturb Current Tenants. This is an Open Concept floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24533 Bernard
24533 Bernard Drive, Crestline, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
House in Crestline - Large three bedroom two bath house. Large open kitchen attached to one of two separate living areas. Second living area and bonus room on the second level. Lots of parking. Great decks. Call for appointment. (RLNE4914983)
Results within 5 miles of Crestline

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridgeline
1265 Kendall Dr 1124
1265 West Kendall Drive, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1124 Available 07/25/20 Lido Shandin Hills - Property Id: 311197 Condo at Shandin Hills! Rent by private owner. This spacious condo is close to Cal State San Bernardino. A short distance to freeway and close to shopping.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Verdemont
6888 Caitlin St
6888 Caitlin Street, San Bernardino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2847 sqft
North End San Bernardino - Available Early July!!! DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. What a great property, lot's of room inside and out!! This spacious home offers four bedrooms (all upstairs) with two and one half baths.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
428 Old Toll Road
428 Old Toll Road, Lake Arrowhead, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
**** Spacious Detached Home in Private Location with Enclosed Backyard With All Appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Cabin offered by Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & units and does property management as a full time activity.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
University
1947 Chancellor Way
1947 Chancellor Way, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
This beautiful new home has all the "energy efficiency" bells and whistles. Huge side and backyard great for family BBQ's. Located directly across from CSUSB and in the newly developed area of San Bernardino off the 215 freeway.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Hudson Park
1459 Morgan Rd.
1459 Morgan Road, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
972 sqft
1459 Morgan Rd. Available 05/15/20 (Section-8 OK) For Rent by Owner, 3-Bed House in San Bernardino near Cal State - 3-Bed/1-Bath House located in San Bernardino close to Cal State. New Carpet/Paint, Garage, Washer/Dryer hookups Qualifications: 1.

Last updated July 21 at 09:15am
1 Unit Available
University
1460 Kendall Drive 28
1460 Kendall Dr, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Condo near Cal State San Bernardino - Property Id: 132500 (Silver Ridge Condos) Beautiful fully remolded condo located near CSUSB. Single car attached garage with second assigned parking space. Indoor washer / dryer hookups.

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
Ridgeline
3655 Shandin Drive
3655 Shandin Drive, San Bernardino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2363 sqft
This Move-in Ready Home is Located in The Prestigious Part of The Ridgeline Hills Community, Near Cal-State San Bernardino! Turn-Key & Ready For You to Move-In. This gorgeous home sits on the higher end of the hill.
Results within 10 miles of Crestline
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
4 Units Available
Curtis
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
4 Units Available
San Gorgonio
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Las Brisas
2001 N Rancho Ave, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,201
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
560 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Rancho Avenue bus line and I-215. Community amenities include on-site management, laundry facility, parking and courtyard with BBQ grill. Apartments features central air conditioning and range/oven.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Andreas
3519 20th St
3519 20th Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
882 sqft
Available Soon!! - **Please do not call the office. Please reach out to us through the contact tab.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2788 W Rancho Vista Dr
2788 West Rancho Vista Drive, Rialto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1943 sqft
North Rialto - 4-Bed 3 Bath Corner Lot House for Lease. Enter the house into the living room with the adjacent formal dining area. From there you can enter the kitchen and the family room.

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1569 N Clifford
1569 North Clifford Avenue, Rialto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1378 sqft
Presented for lease is this lovely single family home located in a nice neighborhood minutes away from shopping and restaurants. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and a bonus room with 1378 square feet of living space.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Perris Hills
1795 Crestview Ave.
1795 Crestview Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1534 sqft
1795 Crestview Ave. Available 07/15/20 Cute and Cozy Home - 1534 square ft., 3 bed room, 2 bath house located in a quiet established neighborhood close to St. Bernadine Hospital.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1073 N Verde Ave Upstairs
1073 North Verde Avenue, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment Upstairs - Property Id: 248353 This Upstairs Apartment is located in Railto not far from grocery stores/Walmart and fast food joints! The property is gated and has large shared front yard! Small pets okay for this apartment! Parking

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
16784 Sultana Street
16784 Sultana Street, Hesperia, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downstairs apartment w/small fenced back yard, granite countertops, tile floors, newer kitchen and bathroom cabinets, covered carport parking, laundry room on premises, stove, HVAC, close to schools and shopping, Small Inside Pet okay w/renter

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Perris Hills
474 E Wabash Street - 63
474 East Wabash Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
570 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 474 E Wabash Street - 63 in San Bernardino. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
DMV
1309 WALK OCEAN FRONT
1309 North Wall Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1050 sqft
Beautifully remodeled unit with Amazing Ocean Views. Live the Venice Beach Life in this beautiful ocean front 2 bed 2 bath unit on the Famous Venice Boardwalk.

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Highlands
28412 Wild Rose Lane
28412 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1836 sqft
Ideally located lease in Highland! This newer built development is near Beattie Middle School! Easy access to freeways 330 and 10 leading to mountains, Loma Linda and Redlands. Property located in award-winning Redlands Unified School District.

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
Curtis
8035 Marilyn Street
8035 Marilyn Street, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1551 sqft
House is a single story, 3 bedrooms with 2 baths located in an area close to San Bernardino International Airport.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Crestline, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Crestline apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

