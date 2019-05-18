Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CREST**** COUNTRY STYLE **** CITY CLOSE - 2221 Suncrest Blvd., is a UNIQUE house nestled in the charming Crest Area of El Cajon California. This 1,167 sqft home features a Private Patio with a detached room (office), outdoor fireplace, plenty of gardening areas, fenced yard, private parking, and much more. It's an ideal location that places you within close proximity to nearby Restaurants, Shopping, Schools, Parks and more. It's distinctive floor plan accommodates any individual's lifestyle. The home offers quality, comfort and convenience in a quiet neighborhood at an affordable price. Come home to the Crest Area of El Cajon, CA and see why this is the perfect place to call home.



RENTAL FEATURES:



- 2-Bedroom 1-Bathroom 1,167 sqft

- Porch at Entry

- Large Living Room with Fireplace

- Kitchen has plenty of counter space/cabinets

- Kitchen has Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, and Garbage Disposal

- Freshly painted throughout

- Decorative Light fixtures throughout

- Carpeted Living Room, Bedrooms

- Decorative Tile in Kitchen & Bathroom

- Private Patio with outside fireplace (non-burning for effect only)

- Detached Single Garage

- Gardening areas

- Fenced Yard



