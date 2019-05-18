All apartments in Crest
Home
/
Crest, CA
/
2221 Suncrest Blvd.
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

2221 Suncrest Blvd.

2221 Suncrest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Suncrest Boulevard, Crest, CA 92021
Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
CREST**** COUNTRY STYLE **** CITY CLOSE - 2221 Suncrest Blvd., is a UNIQUE house nestled in the charming Crest Area of El Cajon California. This 1,167 sqft home features a Private Patio with a detached room (office), outdoor fireplace, plenty of gardening areas, fenced yard, private parking, and much more. It's an ideal location that places you within close proximity to nearby Restaurants, Shopping, Schools, Parks and more. It's distinctive floor plan accommodates any individual's lifestyle. The home offers quality, comfort and convenience in a quiet neighborhood at an affordable price. Come home to the Crest Area of El Cajon, CA and see why this is the perfect place to call home.

RENTAL FEATURES:

- 2-Bedroom 1-Bathroom 1,167 sqft
- Porch at Entry
- Large Living Room with Fireplace
- Kitchen has plenty of counter space/cabinets
- Kitchen has Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, and Garbage Disposal
- Freshly painted throughout
- Decorative Light fixtures throughout
- Carpeted Living Room, Bedrooms
- Decorative Tile in Kitchen & Bathroom
- Private Patio with outside fireplace (non-burning for effect only)
- Detached Single Garage
- Gardening areas
- Fenced Yard

(RLNE2395059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Suncrest Blvd. have any available units?
2221 Suncrest Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crest, CA.
What amenities does 2221 Suncrest Blvd. have?
Some of 2221 Suncrest Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Suncrest Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Suncrest Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Suncrest Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 Suncrest Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 2221 Suncrest Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Suncrest Blvd. offers parking.
Does 2221 Suncrest Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Suncrest Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Suncrest Blvd. have a pool?
No, 2221 Suncrest Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Suncrest Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 2221 Suncrest Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Suncrest Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 Suncrest Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 Suncrest Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2221 Suncrest Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
