Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:43 PM

102 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Coto de Caza, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Coto de Caza should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you a... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club
30 Dornoch Way
30 Dornoch Way, Coto de Caza, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1837 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - This 1837 square feet 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located on the green in the beautiful Coto De Casa Golf Course. (RLNE2687520)

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Village
23396 Via Alondra
23396 Via Alondra, Coto de Caza, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,595
4392 sqft
Stylish Single Family Home, Two Story Five Bedroom/ Three and a half Bathrooms with fantastic views - Available Now! This 5-bedroom property offers great curb appeal with lush greenery and an extended driveway.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club
33 Creek View
33 Creekview Road, Coto de Caza, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2303 sqft
CORNER LOT Location on a SMALL culdesac with no homes behind in the guard gated community of COTO DE CAZA 3 bedrooms plus LOFT with 2 full bathrooms and powder room, Cherry HARDWOOD flooring throughout the ground level, Modern carpet on second
Results within 1 mile of Coto de Caza
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
20 Units Available
Robinson Ranch
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1021 sqft
This Cape Cod-style community features a range of layouts, including two-story townhomes. Roman soaking tubs, wood-burning fireplaces and stunning vaulted ceilings make each apartment feel like home. Complete with lit tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
SAMLARC
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
27 De Lino
27 De Lino, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
693 sqft
$300 OFF first months rent - 1Bed/1Bath Condo For Rent in Rancho Santa Margarita! - **$300 OFF first months rent for any approved applications with a start lease date no later than 08/01/2020.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
25 Roble
25 Roble, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
939 sqft
2 bed / 2 bath unit in RSM available June 1st!! - Just listed, and this will go quick!! Lower level condo available now in highly desirable Mission Courts neighborhood in central Rancho Santa Margarita near the Lake! This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
22 Calle del Mar
22 Calle Del Mar, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,544
1500 sqft
22 Calle del Mar Available 08/24/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in a Beautiful Neighborhood! - This charming two-story home is sure to please with its large, high ceiling living room and cozy fireplace for entertaining.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
12 Via Prado
12 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
802 sqft
Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in RSM! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PwjHQwzLUkq Click link below for video tour. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBhOcgqIjLc To schedule showings: 1.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
52 El Corazon
52 El Corazon, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1370 sqft
Welcome home to the desirable community of Los Paseos. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom home is ready for you to move in.
Results within 5 miles of Coto de Caza
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
100 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
34 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,295
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,715
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
11 Units Available
SAMLARC
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,747
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
6 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,160
1218 sqft
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
17 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
19 Units Available
Vista del Lago Apartments
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,836
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
15 Units Available
SAMLARC
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
10 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:09 PM
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,986
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
7 Units Available
Township Village
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1250 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
3 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,605
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Coto de Caza, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Coto de Caza should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Coto de Caza may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Coto de Caza. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

