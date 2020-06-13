Apartment List
/
CA
/
coto de caza
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

100 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Coto de Caza, CA

Finding an apartment in Coto de Caza that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
The Village
1 Unit Available
23396 Via Alondra
23396 Via Alondra, Coto de Caza, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,595
4392 sqft
Available 06/16/20 Stylish Single Family Home, Two Story Five Bedroom/ Three and a half Bathrooms with fantastic views - Available Now! This 5-bedroom property offers great curb appeal with lush greenery and an extended driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Coto de Caza
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Robinson Ranch
19 Units Available
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1021 sqft
This Cape Cod-style community features a range of layouts, including two-story townhomes. Roman soaking tubs, wood-burning fireplaces and stunning vaulted ceilings make each apartment feel like home. Complete with lit tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
SAMLARC
Contact for Availability
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
25 Roble
25 Roble, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
939 sqft
2 bed / 2 bath unit in RSM available June 1st!! - Just listed, and this will go quick!! Lower level condo available now in highly desirable Mission Courts neighborhood in central Rancho Santa Margarita near the Lake! This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
12 Via Prado
12 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
802 sqft
Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in RSM! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PwjHQwzLUkq Click link below for video tour. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBhOcgqIjLc To schedule showings: 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
23 Calle De Las Sonatas
23 Calle De Las Sonatas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 23 Calle de las sonatas - Property Id: 291601 Showing tomorrow 5/29/20 between 400-500 pm This townhome is walking distance from all shopping centers in rancho Santa margarita in the best school district .

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
2 Mandevilla
2 Mandevilla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
10 Gavilan
10 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
882 sqft
SUNNY UPPER LEVEL RSM CONDO - Lovely 2 bd/1 bath upper level condo in Las Flores II community. Great location near lake, restaurants, shopping . Living room with adjacent dining area. Kitchen with range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
31 Vía Lavendera - 1
31 Via Lavendera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1066 sqft
VERY NICE GROUND LEVEL UNIT BRISA DEL LAGO.DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE.WASHER/DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.ALSO THIS UNIT HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS.THIS UNIT WILL NOT LAST LONG. VERY NICE GROUND LEVEL UNIT BRISA DEL LAGO.DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
49 Via Prado
49 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
882 sqft
Excellent location in the tract. END UNIT. Very convenient lower level. A few steps to the covered carport. Beautiful Fireplace in the Living Room. Nice Sized Dining Area. Good Sized Bedrooms. Lots of cupboards & storage in Kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Coto de Caza
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
SAMLARC
11 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,957
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
$
Madrid Apartments
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
5 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Vista del Lago Apartments
12 Units Available
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,871
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
SAMLARC
14 Units Available
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
10 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,810
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Township Village
14 Units Available
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,920
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Coto de Caza, CA

Finding an apartment in Coto de Caza that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Coto de Caza 3 BedroomsCoto de Caza Apartments with BalconyCoto de Caza Apartments with Garage
Coto de Caza Apartments with GymCoto de Caza Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoto de Caza Apartments with Parking
Coto de Caza Apartments with PoolCoto de Caza Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego