apartments with pool
87 Apartments for rent in Contra Costa Centre, CA with pool
38 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
37 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,134
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
9 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,187
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
2596 Oak Road #170
2596 Oak Road, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1168 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo W/ Garage In Walnut Creek - 2 bed 2 bath, apx 1168 sq ft, ground floor end unit. Hardwood flooring, brand new carpet, and updated kitchen. Large living room w/ wood burning fireplace. Two patios. Single car detached garage.
1 Unit Available
3183 Wayside Plz Apt 217
3183 Wayside Plaza, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1002 sqft
Some highlights: A charming and quiet home surrounding by trees - yet only 3-minute walk to the Pleasant Hill Bart station.
1 Unit Available
2723 Oak Rd P
2723 Oak Road, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1206 sqft
Unit P Available 07/26/20 2 BD/2BA 1216 sq ft $2500 Close to BART - Property Id: 303729 *** OPEN HOUSE on July 25, 2020 *** 12 pm to 2 pm • Available for move in on July 26, 2020 Enjoy the perfect work life balance! Community Amenities • Quick
Results within 1 mile of Contra Costa Centre
4 Units Available
Bancroft Village
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,703
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
29 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
8 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
10 Units Available
Diablo Hills
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,413
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
5 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
8 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,943
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,202
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
800 sqft
Boutique apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. On-site laundry available. Swim in the pool when free. Close to Civic Park. Near shops and restaurants downtown.
2 Units Available
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
922 sqft
Vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and courtyards. Less than a mile from Pleasant Hill BART station.
4 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,935
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
4 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,893
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,013
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,991
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 Unit Available
San Marcos
706 Tampico
706 Tampico, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1732 sqft
Very nice 3 Bd/2.5 Ba, 1732 sf Townhouse in desirable Walnut Creek neighborhood available now for lease! Close to walking trails, parks, downtown Walnut Creek, Walnut Creek BART, and freeway access (Hwy 24 and 680).
1 Unit Available
The Keys
310 N Civic #502
310 North Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1089 sqft
Gorgeous Rare 2/1 Condo at the Heart of Walnut Creek, 2 balconies 1 Massive, Amenities 310 - Gorgeous Rare 2/1 Condo at the Heart of Walnut Creek, 2 balconies (1 Massive) Nicely remodeled 950 Sqft Keys Condo with a 68 Walkscore with proximity to
1 Unit Available
1530 Sunnyvale Unit 6
1530 Sunnyvale Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
967 sqft
Walnut Creek 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Lease! Onsite Pool.... - Walnut Creek Condo For Lease! Close to shopping, East Bay Regional Trails, B.A.R.T and Downtown. This upper level Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 Unit Available
1054 Mohr Lane
1054 Mohr Lane, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom one bath Townhouse in Concord. This two story unit has laminate flooring throughout the ground level.There is a spacious living room, dining nook and galley kitchen with access to the covered carport and laundry room.
1 Unit Available
The Keys
450 N civic dr 401
450 North Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1077 sqft
Civic Drive - Property Id: 303551 Live in a Resort all year long with all of what Walnut Creek has to offer! Two Bedroom 2 1/2 baths corner unit near the North Pool.The updated kitchen has new granite counter, sink, faucet, and microwave.
1 Unit Available
The Keys
320 N Civic #301
320 North Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1107 sqft
Gorgeous Rare 2/2 Condo at the Heart of Walnut Creek, 12' Ceilings, Great Aminities - Nicely remodeled 1077 Sqft Keys Condo with 12' Ceilings with a 68 Walkscore with proximity to BART The open floor-plan includes a dining area and a living room,
1 Unit Available
Countrywood
1764 Countrywood Court
1764 Countrywood Court, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1036 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bd/2 Ba 1036 sf Walnut Creek townhouse available right now for lease! - Please call Gil Canchola with Vickery Properties at 925-250-0404 to schedule a viewing.
