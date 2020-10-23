Neighborhood Guide: Citrus Heights
Check out the top neighborhoods in Citrus Heights for renting an apartment: Sunrise Ranch, Birdcage Heights and more
1. Sunrise RanchSee all 4 apartments in Sunrise Ranch
1 of 30Verified8 Units AvailableSalishan Apartment Homes7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CASunrise Ranch1 Bedroom$1,570714 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,660979 sqftLast updated October 23 at 03:43 PM
1 of 21 Unit Available7575 Cook Ave7575 Cook Avenue, Citrus Heights, CASunrise Ranch2 Bedrooms$1,4501000 sqftLast updated October 23 at 09:45 AM
1 of 30Verified8 Units AvailableSalishan Apartment Homes7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CASunrise Ranch1 Bedroom$1,570714 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,660979 sqftLast updated October 23 at 03:43 PM
1 of 21 Unit Available7575 Cook Ave7575 Cook Avenue, Citrus Heights, CASunrise Ranch2 Bedrooms$1,4501000 sqftLast updated October 23 at 09:45 AM
2. Birdcage HeightsSee all 10 apartments in Birdcage Heights
1 of 27Verified5 Units AvailableAtwood Apartments5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CABirdcage Heights1 Bedroom$1,569773 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,6551048 sqft3 BedroomsAskLast updated October 23 at 03:44 PM
1 of 14Verified3 Units AvailableCreekside Colony7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CABirdcage HeightsStudioAsk1 Bedroom$1,449680 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,699860 sqftLast updated October 23 at 03:43 PM
1 of 27Verified5 Units AvailableAtwood Apartments5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CABirdcage Heights1 Bedroom$1,569773 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,6551048 sqft3 BedroomsAskLast updated October 23 at 03:44 PM
1 of 14Verified3 Units AvailableCreekside Colony7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CABirdcage HeightsStudioAsk1 Bedroom$1,449680 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,699860 sqftLast updated October 23 at 03:43 PM