Neighborhood Guide: Citrus Heights

Check out the top neighborhoods in Citrus Heights for renting an apartment: Sunrise Ranch, Birdcage Heights and more

Last updated October 23 2020 at 3:44 PM

  1. 1. Sunrise Ranch

    See all 4 apartments in Sunrise Ranch

    1 of 30

    Verified
    8 Units Available
    Salishan Apartment Homes
    7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
    Sunrise Ranch
    1 Bedroom
    $1,570
    714 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,660
    979 sqft
    Last updated October 23 at 03:43 PM

    1 of 2

    1 Unit Available
    7575 Cook Ave
    7575 Cook Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA
    Sunrise Ranch
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,450
    1000 sqft
    Last updated October 23 at 09:45 AM

  2. 2. Birdcage Heights

    See all 10 apartments in Birdcage Heights

    1 of 27

    Verified
    5 Units Available
    Atwood Apartments
    5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
    Birdcage Heights
    1 Bedroom
    $1,569
    773 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,655
    1048 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated October 23 at 03:44 PM

    1 of 14

    Verified
    3 Units Available
    Creekside Colony
    7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
    Birdcage Heights
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    $1,449
    680 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,699
    860 sqft
    Last updated October 23 at 03:43 PM

