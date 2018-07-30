All apartments in Chico
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

2797 Ceres Avenue

2797 Ceres Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2797 Ceres Avenue, Chico, CA 95973

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW- 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached two car garage and large backyard, corner lot, on Ceres. Home has been completely overhauled; new paint, new split unit AC/heat, new refrigerator, new washer/dryer, dishwasher and dual pane windows. Pet considered, with increase of security deposit, breed and weight restriction apply. Landscaping included. Sorry no interior smoking. Security Deposit $1,950.

*** Showing Information- Please Read ***
Due to the current environment, we will not be showing person to person. Please meet promptly at the home at your scheduled appointment time. The rental/homes doors will be unlocked and all lights will be on. You may then walk through the unit and exit once done. The agent will then go inside to turn off lights and lock up. If you have any questions regarding the showing, please call the office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

