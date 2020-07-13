/
pet friendly apartments
21 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Chico, CA
Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave, Chico, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
985 sqft
Newly built, the pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a car wash station, a dog park and a 24-hour gym. Near the 99 Freeway.
Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave, Chico, CA
1 Bedroom
$975
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
The Chico Museum, Golden State Highway and California State University are all easily accessible from this community. Units feature hardwood flooring and flat-rate utilities. There's also an onsite fitness center and free WiFi to enjoy.
1987 Heritage Oaks
1987 Heritage Oak Drive, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1744 sqft
1987 Heritage Oaks Available 08/17/20 1987 Heritage Oak Drive - Amazing location with access to Little Chico Creek - This home is nestled in the south central end of Chico was access to many amenities and stores.
South Campus
636 West 8th St
636 West 8th Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
636 West 8th St Available 07/17/20 Cute 3/2 in Chico Close to Shopping and CSU, Back yard, deck Clean and nice - Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath cozy home off of West 8th in Chico. Partially fenced back yard, back deck, laundry inside home.
South Campus
632 W 7th St
632 West 7th Street, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home For Rent - This is a 2 bed / 1 bath home with bonus room for rent in Chico. New flooring and paint throughout with a large backyard, new dishwasher and washer/dryer hookups in basement.
904 Walnut Street
904 Walnut Street, Chico, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
**Whole Unit Takeover** Spacious 5 Bedroom House - ** Contact the current tenant, Michael at (310) 280-6148 for photos/information** This 5 bedroom 2 bath home features central heat and air, dual pane windows, and a large laundry room with washer
2179 Kenrick Lane
2179 Kenrick Ln, Chico, CA
Studio
$1,025
421 sqft
2179 Kenrick Lane Available 09/07/20 Stacked Flats-Downstairs Studio - (RLNE5889405)
1501 W. Fifth Street
1501 West 5th Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1380 sqft
Very well maintained house within walking distance to Chico State and downtown! - Very well maintained house within walking distance to Chico State and downtown! Dual pane windows throughout. Central Heat & Air. Ceiling fans.
The Avenues
408 W Sacramento Ave
408 West Sacramento Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Available Now - 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home For Rent - This home is close to everything including Chico High School and Chico State University.
2344 Porter Way
2344 Porter Way, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Early July 2020! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Cute Home on 1/3 acre!!! - $1600/monthly $2400 deposit. 1-year lease. 3 Bedroom 1 bath on 1/3 of an acre. Home offers a quiet cul de sac location in central Chico.
The Avenues
827 W 2nd Avenue
827 West 2nd Avenue, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
827 W 2nd Avenue Available 05/25/20 Move In to this Charming 4 Bedroom Home minutes from CSU Chico! Pets Welcome! - Come see this one of a kind home located right outside of Downtown Chico in Upbeat Neighborhood! This home provides easy living with
278 Panama Ave
278 Panama Avenue, Chico, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2100 sqft
Charming Home - Available Soon!! - Take a virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AyvR8gNYAPT Set in a garden like setting, this home has a lot of charm and so much to offer.
1370 Greenwich Drive
1370 Greenwich Drive, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1572 sqft
1370 Greenwich Drive Available 05/06/20 1370 Greenwich 4 Bedroom 2 Bath - Cold Water and Landscaping Included - This home is coming early May. This 4 bedroom 2 bath house is not very common in Chico.
The Avenues
610 West 1st Avenue - B
610 W 1st Ave, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Large bedrooms, central heat and air, woodstove, fenced yard, off street parking, two blocks from CSU Walk to CSU or close to bus for Butte. Small private backyard, central heat and air, wood stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer.
1880 Humboldt Road - 2
1880 Humboldt Road, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1230 sqft
Small quiet townhouse complex. Large bedrooms, small fenced private yard, Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, garbage disposal, central heat and air.
2099 Hartford Drive #10
2099 Hartford Drive, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1375 sqft
2099 Hartford Drive #10 Available 08/20/20 East Side Chico Condo across from Little Chico Creek Elementary - East side Chico condo across the street from Little Chico Creek Elementary School and not far from Marsh Junior High School, Highway 99 and
South Campus
419 W. 7th Street
419 West 7th Street, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
419 W 7th St. - Chico Charmer! Spacious and close to CSUC! 4 bed 2 bath house. Darling front porch, huge fenced yard, off street parking. Inside laundry hook ups in spacious laundry room. Dining room/sitting room for extra space.
3077 Nord Ave.
3077 Nord Avenue, Butte County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Chico with Landscaping Service - Beautiful cabinetry, recessed lighting, laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances make this tastefully updated kitchen the main focal point of this well maintained, three bedroom,
718 Waterford Drive
718 Waterford Drive, Butte County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1370 sqft
718 Waterford Drive Available 06/25/20 3 Bedroom Home in North Chico - This is a three bedroom, two bathroom home on the North end of Chico in a fantastic neighborhood with quick access to Highway 99, so you can get just about anywhere in a flash.
1707 Diamond Ave.
1707 Diamond Avenue, Butte County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1250 sqft
Country living with a view of the orchards only 5 minutes to downtown Chico! This open/split floorplan modular features vaulted ceilings, newer carpet, newer paint, walk in closet, and central heat and air.
3215 Tinker Creek Way
3215 Tinker Creek Way, Butte County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2067 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Chico Home - With both a two car and a single car, attached garage, this spacious Chico home has plenty of square footage inside, as well as ample room to store your vehicles and toys.