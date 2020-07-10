/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
20 Apartments for rent in Chico, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10
Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave, Chico, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
985 sqft
Newly built, the pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a car wash station, a dog park and a 24-hour gym. Near the 99 Freeway.
Last updated February 5
Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave, Chico, CA
1 Bedroom
$975
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
The Chico Museum, Golden State Highway and California State University are all easily accessible from this community. Units feature hardwood flooring and flat-rate utilities. There's also an onsite fitness center and free WiFi to enjoy.
Last updated July 10
South Campus
636 West 8th St
636 West 8th Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
636 West 8th St Available 07/17/20 Cute 3/2 in Chico Close to Shopping and CSU, Back yard, deck Clean and nice - Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath cozy home off of West 8th in Chico. Partially fenced back yard, back deck, laundry inside home.
Last updated July 10
274 E 8th Street - 1
274 E 8th St, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
274 E 8th Street - 1 Available 07/20/20 GREAT UNIT IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN - Great Location! walk to downtown and CSU 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom house with shared fenced yard stove, fridge, garbage disposal, dishwasher, skylights, shared washer and
Last updated July 10
904 Walnut Street
904 Walnut Street, Chico, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
**Whole Unit Takeover** Spacious 5 Bedroom House - ** Contact the current tenant, Michael at (310) 280-6148 for photos/information** This 5 bedroom 2 bath home features central heat and air, dual pane windows, and a large laundry room with washer
Last updated July 10
1114 Nord Avenue 7
1114 Nord Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
Ready July 10th! 3 Bedroom in Gated Community with Pool Near CSUC and Shopping - $1345/month $2020 Deposit 1 year lease. 3 bedroom 2 bath condo #7.
Last updated July 10
The Avenues
1019 Mechoopda Street - 2
1019 Mechoopda Street, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
NOW LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020******* Forget parking hassles and bus rides by living in this huge 4 bedroom, 2 bath right next to CSUC. 1520 sq. ft.
Last updated July 10
The Avenues
322 Mansion
322 Mansion Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
322 Mansion - 322 Available 08/01/20 Best Location in town!!! - 3 Bedroom 2 bath home just steps to CSUS. Lots of charm, tree lined street . Best Location in town. $700 per bedroom. The master bedroom is huge and has its own bath.
Last updated July 10
South Campus
617 Chestnut
617 Chestnut Street, Chico, CA
9 Bedrooms
$4,995
2785 sqft
617 Chestnut St - Chico Charm! 9 Bedroom 3 bath house just steps away from CSUC! House is approximately 3,000 sq feet, two story, features over sized kitchen with 3 Refrigerators, stove, dishwasher, and laundry room off of kitchen has washer and
Last updated July 10
2344 Porter Way
2344 Porter Way, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Early July 2020! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Cute Home on 1/3 acre!!! - $1600/monthly $2400 deposit. 1-year lease. 3 Bedroom 1 bath on 1/3 of an acre. Home offers a quiet cul de sac location in central Chico.
Last updated July 10
Doe Mill
1970 Belgium Avenue
1970 Belgium Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1406 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home features an open floor plan, granite counters, recessed ceiling, and NEWER carpet throughout!! Offers a covered patio, waterfall fountain with pond, raised garden boxes, with a fully fenced back yard.
Last updated July 9
35 Baltar Loop #B
35 Balter Loop, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**PENDING APPLICATION 06/30/2020***NORTH CHICO! Newer upscale neighborhood (built 2005) is located in the following school districts; McManus Elementary, Bidwell Jr. High and PV High school.
Last updated July 10
The Avenues
835 West 4th Avenue - 7
835 W 4th Ave, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,534
1440 sqft
~~~~~~~~~~~~~AVAILABLE August 2020~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ HUGE town home features newer carpet and vinyl, full size washer & dryer! Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, extra storage, fully fenced & large patio/backyard! Fully equipped kitchen includes
Last updated April 4
California Park
5 Alameda Park Circle
5 Alameda Park Circle, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1452 sqft
Beautiful Cal Park Rental Property! - Available February 1, 2020. Beautiful CAL PARK rental property/rental home/rental house/rental town home in CHICO, CA.
Last updated April 4
The Avenues
620 West Sacramento Avenue - 1
620 W Sacramento Ave, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,046
1417 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING 3.26.20 Get your huge 4 bed 2 bath right across the street from CSUC! 1417 sq. ft. of living space, remodeled kitchens with granite counters, new shaker style cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/oven, 20 cu. ft.
Last updated July 10
The Avenues
610 West 1st Avenue - B
610 W 1st Ave, Chico, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Large bedrooms, central heat and air, woodstove, fenced yard, off street parking, two blocks from CSU Walk to CSU or close to bus for Butte. Small private backyard, central heat and air, wood stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, dryer.
Last updated July 10
1880 Humboldt Road - 2
1880 Humboldt Road, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1230 sqft
Small quiet townhouse complex. Large bedrooms, small fenced private yard, Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, garbage disposal, central heat and air.
Last updated July 10
2099 Hartford Drive #10
2099 Hartford Drive, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1375 sqft
2099 Hartford Drive #10 Available 08/20/20 East Side Chico Condo across from Little Chico Creek Elementary - East side Chico condo across the street from Little Chico Creek Elementary School and not far from Marsh Junior High School, Highway 99 and
Results within 5 miles of Chico
Last updated July 10
3215 Tinker Creek Way
3215 Tinker Creek Way, Butte County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2067 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Chico Home - With both a two car and a single car, attached garage, this spacious Chico home has plenty of square footage inside, as well as ample room to store your vehicles and toys.
Results within 10 miles of Chico
Last updated July 10
5318 Scottwood Rd.
5318 Scottwood Road, Paradise, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1390 sqft
Open Floor Plan and Spa Tub in Paradise! - This two bedroom, two bath home in Paradise has it all! From the large deck and 1 acre lot on the outside, to the open floor plan on the inside, loaded with modern cabinets and fixtures.