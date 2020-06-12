Apartment List
/
CA
/
chico
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Chico, CA with garage

Chico apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Overseer Court
12 Overseer Ct, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1313 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom home is south Chico! - Adorable 3 bedroom home is south Chico! Close to Chico Mall, Best Buy and Old Navy! Newer neighborhood off of Humboldt by Forest.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
408 W Sacramento Ave
408 West Sacramento Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Available Now - 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home For Rent - This home is close to everything including Chico High School and Chico State University.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
424 Lilac Ln.
424 Lilac Lane, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1746 sqft
Three Bedroom Home Near Bidwell Park! - This three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on Chico's East side is in a great location just a few houses down from Bidwell Park where you can enjoy a plethora of activities ranging from biking, hiking, swiming,

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1161 E. 8th Street
1161 East 8th Street, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
1161 E. 8th Street Available 07/01/20 1161 E. 8th Street. Chico, CA. - Here is a lovely unit in Chico. This unit has large rooms and is a two-story home. There is a two-car garage and a fenced backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Highland Circle
1 Highland Circle, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1542 sqft
1 Highland Circle Available 07/22/20 Immaculate Home Close to Bidwell Jr. High! - This immaculate, three bedroom, two bathroom, 1542 square foot home with a beautiful large back yard is just minutes away from Bidwell Jr.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Lace Wing Ct
10 Lacewing Ct, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1196 sqft
Convenient location,near PV HS immaculate cared for home. 3/2 Garden home setting - This cozy home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, Master Bedroom and Kitchen opens to the back yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3319 Wedgewood - 1
3319 Wedge Wood Lane, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3319 Wedgewood - 1 Available 07/11/20 3319 wedgewood NICE HOUSE AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - Great family home with Vaulted ceilings in quiet North Chico neighborhood. Bonus! Whole house fan..

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
2797 Ceres Avenue
2797 Ceres Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1039 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached two car garage and large backyard, corner lot, on Ceres. Home has been completely overhauled; new paint, new split unit AC/heat, new refrigerator, new washer/dryer, dishwasher and dual pane windows.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
735 Downing Avenue
735 Downing Avenue, Chico, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
735 Downing Avenue Available 06/12/20 Early June 2020! Close to Bidwell Park! Check out the video! - $1754/monthly $2200 deposit 1 year lease.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
California Park
1 Unit Available
5 Alameda Park Circle
5 Alameda Park Circle, Chico, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1452 sqft
Beautiful Cal Park Rental Property! - Available February 1, 2020. Beautiful CAL PARK rental property/rental home/rental house/rental town home in CHICO, CA.
Results within 1 mile of Chico

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3077 Nord Ave.
3077 Nord Avenue, Butte County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
3077 Nord Ave.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1836 Notre Dame Blvd
1836 Notre Dame Blvd, Durham, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
Single Family Home for Lease - Brand new two bedroom, two bathroom home with garage for lease. Additional Carriage house in the back that is also for lease. Be one of the first to live in the Bungalow Commons at Meriam Park. (RLNE5820749)

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
718 Waterford Drive
718 Waterford Drive, Butte County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1370 sqft
718 Waterford Drive Available 06/25/20 3 Bedroom Home in North Chico - This is a three bedroom, two bathroom home on the North end of Chico in a fantastic neighborhood with quick access to Highway 99, so you can get just about anywhere in a flash.
Results within 5 miles of Chico

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3215 Tinker Creek Way
3215 Tinker Creek Way, Butte County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2067 sqft
3215 Tinker Creek Way Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Chico Home - With both a two car and a single car, attached garage, this spacious Chico home has plenty of square footage inside, as well as ample room to store your vehicles and toys.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
50 Gideon Lane
50 Gideon Lane, Butte County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1546 sqft
Enjoy country living just north of Chico tucked away off Keiffer road! This unique and beautiful property offers sweeping views, tons of parking including a 2 car garage an 3 other covered spaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Chico, CA

Chico apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Chico 3 BedroomsChico Apartments with BalconyChico Apartments with Garage
Chico Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChico Apartments with ParkingChico Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Chico Dog Friendly ApartmentsChico Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Linda, CARed Bluff, CAOroville East, CA
Oroville, CAAnderson, CA
Yuba City, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Chico