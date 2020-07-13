All apartments in Chico
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Eaton Village

100 Penzance Ave · (315) 873-3420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Penzance Ave, Chico, CA 95973

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 124 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 030 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eaton Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
car wash area
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
key fob access
media room
online portal
Welcome to Eaton Village Chico California Apartments, where everything was created with you in mind. Our lovely apartments in Chico offer the ultimate experience in apartment living. Come home to exceptional architecture, be assisted by an award-winning staff, and fall in love with our pet-friendly spaces and vibrant amenities. We have one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments, and take pride in our new elegant community. Beyond our superbly appointed residences, you'll find a vibrant neighborhood featuring fine dining, shopping, and local attractions. We are close to it all but far from ordinary. Call and schedule a tour today and see why our apartments are the home for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom); $600 (2 bedroom); $700 (3 bedroom); Based on Approved Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required / $100 Holding Deposit (REFUNDABLE if not qualified)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (1st) pet / $250 for (2nd) pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit 35 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Eaton Village have any available units?
Eaton Village has 6 units available starting at $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Eaton Village have?
Some of Eaton Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eaton Village currently offering any rent specials?
Eaton Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eaton Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Eaton Village is pet friendly.
Does Eaton Village offer parking?
Yes, Eaton Village offers parking.
Does Eaton Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eaton Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eaton Village have a pool?
Yes, Eaton Village has a pool.
Does Eaton Village have accessible units?
No, Eaton Village does not have accessible units.
Does Eaton Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eaton Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Eaton Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eaton Village has units with air conditioning.

