Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1501 W. Fifth Street

1501 West 5th Street · (707) 448-8906 ext. 14
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1501 West 5th Street, Chico, CA 95928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1501 W. Fifth Street · Avail. Jun 22

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1501 W. Fifth Street Available 06/22/20 Very well maintained house within walking distance to Chico State and downtown! - Very well maintained house within walking distance to Chico State and downtown! Dual pane windows throughout. Central Heat & Air. Ceiling fans. Hardwood, tile, and carpet flooring. Laundry room inside (hook-ups only). Refrigerator included. Fenced back yard.

Pets accepted (no puppies or kittens) with; an additional $300 deposit, renter's insurance, and $25 monthly pet rent.

1 year lease. 1 room is detached from the main house.

(RLNE4092766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

