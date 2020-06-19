Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

1501 W. Fifth Street Available 06/22/20 Very well maintained house within walking distance to Chico State and downtown! - Very well maintained house within walking distance to Chico State and downtown! Dual pane windows throughout. Central Heat & Air. Ceiling fans. Hardwood, tile, and carpet flooring. Laundry room inside (hook-ups only). Refrigerator included. Fenced back yard.



Pets accepted (no puppies or kittens) with; an additional $300 deposit, renter's insurance, and $25 monthly pet rent.



1 year lease. 1 room is detached from the main house.



(RLNE4092766)