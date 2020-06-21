Amenities

1 Highland Circle Available 07/22/20 Immaculate Home Close to Bidwell Jr. High! - This immaculate, three bedroom, two bathroom, 1542 square foot home with a beautiful large back yard is just minutes away from Bidwell Jr. High School, Pleasant Valley High School and a variety of places to shop. Included with this conveniently located home are numerous features and amenities which include; both tile and carpet flooring, attractive tile counter tops in the kitchen, beautifully landscaped, maintenance free yards, an included refrigerator for your convenience, ceiling fans and central HVAC to keep you comfortable year round, and more. This home rents quickly. Apply today!



No Pets Allowed



