All apartments in Chico
Find more places like 1 Highland Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chico, CA
/
1 Highland Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1 Highland Circle

1 Highland Circle · (530) 241-3500 ext. 513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1 Highland Circle, Chico, CA 95926

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Highland Circle · Avail. Jul 22

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 Highland Circle Available 07/22/20 Immaculate Home Close to Bidwell Jr. High! - This immaculate, three bedroom, two bathroom, 1542 square foot home with a beautiful large back yard is just minutes away from Bidwell Jr. High School, Pleasant Valley High School and a variety of places to shop. Included with this conveniently located home are numerous features and amenities which include; both tile and carpet flooring, attractive tile counter tops in the kitchen, beautifully landscaped, maintenance free yards, an included refrigerator for your convenience, ceiling fans and central HVAC to keep you comfortable year round, and more. This home rents quickly. Apply today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3311426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Highland Circle have any available units?
1 Highland Circle has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Highland Circle have?
Some of 1 Highland Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Highland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1 Highland Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Highland Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1 Highland Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chico.
Does 1 Highland Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1 Highland Circle does offer parking.
Does 1 Highland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Highland Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Highland Circle have a pool?
No, 1 Highland Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1 Highland Circle have accessible units?
No, 1 Highland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Highland Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Highland Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Highland Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Highland Circle has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1 Highland Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave
Chico, CA 95973
Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave
Chico, CA 95926

Similar Pages

Chico Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChico Apartments with Parking
Chico Apartments with Washer-DryerChico Dog Friendly Apartments
Chico Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Linda, CARed Bluff, CAOroville East, CA
Oroville, CAAnderson, CA
Yuba City, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Chico
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity