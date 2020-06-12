/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:28 AM
31 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Channel Islands Beach, CA
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Silver Strand
1 Unit Available
916 Ocean Drive
916 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1041 sqft
Silverstrand | 2 bed + 1.5 bath home across the street from the beach! - Please DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS Located inboard just across from the beach, this 2 bedroom + 1.
Results within 1 mile of Channel Islands Beach
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
2325 KINGSBRIDGE LANE
2325 Kingsbridge Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1800 sqft
WATERFRONT 2BR/2.5 HOME IN MANDALAY BAY - Waterfront home in Mandalay Bay with boat dock easement directly attached to home! Walk or sail/boat to the beach. Appointed with an office or bonus room.
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3334 Sunset Lane
3334 Sunset Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
Hollywood Beach Condo - Harborwalk Condo located on Hollywood Beach! This 2 bedroom 2.
1 of 28
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2225 Martinique Lane
2225 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1113 sqft
2225 Martinique Lane Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 2 bath condo Oxnard, CA - Two bedroom, two bath condo in the Colony at Mandalay Beach gated community. Two car garage, fireplace, washer & dryer in condo.
1 of 18
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2135 Martinique Lane
2135 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1184 sqft
The Colony | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Condo - 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished condo The Colony Community offers heated pools, spas, 2 tennis courts and a full gym. Just a short stroll to the beach and Oxnard Beach Park.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
5060 Nautilus Street
5060 Nautilus Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1704 sqft
Results within 5 miles of Channel Islands Beach
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
Mar Vista
2 Units Available
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
827 sqft
Welcome to Coastal Village! A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Channel Islands
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1517 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 22
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
233 E Elfin Grn
233 East Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1257 sqft
Port Huneme | Hueneme Bay 55+ Community | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - This single story home is located in the Hueneme Bay 55+ Community situated on a corner lot with beautiful landscape and walking paths surrounding.
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Hobson Park West
1 Unit Available
1214 OYSTER PLACE
1214 Oyster Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1360 sqft
1214 OYSTER PLACE Available 06/19/20 Gated California Lighthouse Remodeled Townhouse - Remodeled California Lighthouse townhome offering 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths plus a large loft area perfect for den or office.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Windsor North River Ridge
1 Unit Available
2234 Bermuda Dunes PL,
2234 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Beautiful River Ridge golf course condo - Live in the beautiful lush River Ridge community. Tennis courts, pool and close to schools, shopping and many other amenities. Easy access to 101 freeway, (RLNE5672737)
1 of 27
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4902 Dunes St.
4902 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.
1 of 31
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4900 Dunes Street
4900 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.
1 of 27
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4908 Dunes St.
4908 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4904 Dunes St.
4904 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Hobson Park West
1 Unit Available
1255 JAMAICA LANE
1255 Jamaica Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1222 sqft
1255 JAMAICA LANE Available 07/31/20 Desirable 2BR/2.5BATH Townhouse in California Lighthouse Gated Community - Beautiful 2 story 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 bathroom town-home in the California Lighthouse gated community.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
1410 Windshore Way
1410 Windshore Way, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1202 sqft
Beautiful almost new 3 Story Condo at Marina Village with all the luxury at the harbor and beach. Gorgeous 3 level Condo at a Great location. Wonderful home in Port Marluna of Seabridge in The Channel Islands Harbor.
1 of 30
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Windsor North River Ridge
1 Unit Available
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1546 sqft
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place Available 07/02/20 Resort style living at it's best! - Resort like living in a gated community inside the golf course! Fabulously refurbished single story 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den, formal dining room, large living room
Results within 10 miles of Channel Islands Beach
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Thille
4 Units Available
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1086 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
Town Center
22 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,211
1100 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Thille
14 Units Available
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Saticoy
18 Units Available
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1031 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Town Center
11 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
