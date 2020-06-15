All apartments in Channel Islands Beach
3721 Sunset Lane

Location

3721 Sunset Lane, Channel Islands Beach, CA 93035
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3721 Sunset Lane · Avail. Jul 14

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3721 Sunset Lane Available 07/14/20 Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished Condo - As you enter you will find two large bedrooms equipped for a relaxing stay, and one bathroom on the lower level. The upper level boasts a living area, dining area, and kitchen. Sliding doors from the dining area open out to the stairway up to the rooftop deck, where you can see the ocean and harbor. Also on the upper level, you will find an additional bedroom and bathroom. Two car garage, and a driveway for parking. Located just a short walking distance to the beach, and close to local shops and restaurants. This condo is available to rent fully furnished only.

$350 Flat rate utilities

No Pets.

Monthly rental only - no longer then 6 month lease please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4478585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 Sunset Lane have any available units?
3721 Sunset Lane has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3721 Sunset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Sunset Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Sunset Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3721 Sunset Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Channel Islands Beach.
Does 3721 Sunset Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3721 Sunset Lane does offer parking.
Does 3721 Sunset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3721 Sunset Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Sunset Lane have a pool?
No, 3721 Sunset Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3721 Sunset Lane have accessible units?
No, 3721 Sunset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Sunset Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3721 Sunset Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3721 Sunset Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3721 Sunset Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
