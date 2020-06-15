Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3721 Sunset Lane Available 07/14/20 Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished Condo - As you enter you will find two large bedrooms equipped for a relaxing stay, and one bathroom on the lower level. The upper level boasts a living area, dining area, and kitchen. Sliding doors from the dining area open out to the stairway up to the rooftop deck, where you can see the ocean and harbor. Also on the upper level, you will find an additional bedroom and bathroom. Two car garage, and a driveway for parking. Located just a short walking distance to the beach, and close to local shops and restaurants. This condo is available to rent fully furnished only.



$350 Flat rate utilities



No Pets.



Monthly rental only - no longer then 6 month lease please.



(RLNE4478585)