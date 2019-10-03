2921 sixth st C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

2 bedroom 1 bath with Laundry hookups - Property Id: 92313



Please read this Ad in its entirety.

Qualifications:



Fill out the Questionnaire.



No more then 3 people



620 and above Credit Score



No Evictions



Application to be completed online ($45.00 fee)

The Fee covers a full credit check, criminal and eviction check.



Adequate income is needed

First, last and security deposit

$3600 move-in.



Before applying please visit the unit.



2 bedroom

1 bath



Laundry hook ups



Tenant pays for all utilities



Private Parking



Bring your own refrigerator, washer and dryer hook up.



Triplex



Located in central Ceres

Close to shops, fire department, police, schools, coffee, Restaurants

No Pets Allowed



