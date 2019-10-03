All apartments in Ceres
2921 sixth st C

2921 6th Street · (415) 939-6640
Location

2921 6th Street, Ceres, CA 95307

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit C · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath with Laundry hookups - Property Id: 92313

Please read this Ad in its entirety.
Qualifications:

Fill out the Questionnaire.

No more then 3 people

No Pets

620 and above Credit Score

No Evictions

Application to be completed online ($45.00 fee)
The Fee covers a full credit check, criminal and eviction check.

Adequate income is needed
First, last and security deposit
$3600 move-in.

Before applying please visit the unit.

2 bedroom
1 bath

Laundry hook ups

Tenant pays for all utilities

Private Parking

Bring your own refrigerator, washer and dryer hook up.

Triplex

Located in central Ceres
Close to shops, fire department, police, schools, coffee, Restaurants
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/92313p
Property Id 92313

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5116895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

