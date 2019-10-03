2921 sixth st C

Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath with Laundry hookups - Property Id: 92313
Please read this Ad in its entirety.
Qualifications:
Fill out the Questionnaire.
No more then 3 people
No Pets
620 and above Credit Score
No Evictions
Application to be completed online ($45.00 fee)
The Fee covers a full credit check, criminal and eviction check.
Adequate income is needed
First, last and security deposit
$3600 move-in.
Before applying please visit the unit.
2 bedroom
1 bath
Laundry hook ups
Tenant pays for all utilities
Private Parking
Bring your own refrigerator, washer and dryer hook up.
Triplex
Located in central Ceres
Close to shops, fire department, police, schools, coffee, Restaurants
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/92313p
Property Id 92313
No Pets Allowed
