Capitola, CA
1131 Sills Ct. #1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

1131 Sills Ct. #1

1131 Sills Court · (831) 477-7935 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1131 Sills Court, Capitola, CA 95010

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1131 Sills Ct. #1 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
2BD/1BA Condo in New Brighton Neighborhood - Well-maintained condo available in Capitola Knolls! Take advantage of being close to Capitola Village, New Brighton Beach, highway access and more! This 2bd/1ba home offers many great features - woodstove fireplace, new appliances in the kitchen, large closets, private patio, assigned carport, and on-site laundry facilities.

Utilities: Water & Garbage
Term: 1 Year Lease
Laundry: On Site - Shared
Parking: Assigned Carport
Pets: Small Pet Negotiable - Applicants will need to create NO PET / PET PROFILE at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com and pay the application fee: $20 per pet/animal; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge

Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management DRE #00420520

Please watch our virtual video tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeG6bKTZVSU&t=5s

To move forward with an application, visit our website at www.montereycoast.com. Applications are online only and are $30 (per adult applicant). All applicants MUST submit an Pet Profile at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com application will not be processed until this profile is complete.

Once application is approved Kendall & Potter will arrange for applicant(s) to view the interior of the property.

(RLNE5857438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

