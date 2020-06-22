1131 Sills Ct. #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

2BD/1BA Condo in New Brighton Neighborhood - Well-maintained condo available in Capitola Knolls! Take advantage of being close to Capitola Village, New Brighton Beach, highway access and more! This 2bd/1ba home offers many great features - woodstove fireplace, new appliances in the kitchen, large closets, private patio, assigned carport, and on-site laundry facilities.



Utilities: Water & Garbage

Term: 1 Year Lease

Laundry: On Site - Shared

Parking: Assigned Carport

Pets: Small Pet Negotiable - Applicants will need to create NO PET / PET PROFILE at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com and pay the application fee: $20 per pet/animal; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge



Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management DRE #00420520



Please watch our virtual video tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeG6bKTZVSU&t=5s



To move forward with an application, visit our website at www.montereycoast.com. Applications are online only and are $30 (per adult applicant). All applicants MUST submit an Pet Profile at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com application will not be processed until this profile is complete.



Once application is approved Kendall & Potter will arrange for applicant(s) to view the interior of the property.



(RLNE5857438)