Apartment List
/
CA
/
cameron park
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Cameron Park, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Cameron Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bi... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
3471 Orinda Circle
3471 Orinda Circle, Cameron Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1752 sqft
Stunning Home in Cameron Park! - Come see this amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cameron Park! Featuring beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, and a wonderful hillside view, this home is perfect for anyone hoping to experience the privacy
Results within 5 miles of Cameron Park
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
9 Units Available
Vineyards at Valley View
2100 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1264 sqft
Located minutes from the water and the parks. Close to ORU Campus. On-site grill area, picnic area, and courtyard. Business center and clubhouse provided. Washer and dryer hookups in each unit. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
3 Units Available
Sterling Ranch
965 Wilson Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,597
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the perfect home for you at Sterling Ranch Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills CA. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent built with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
2 Units Available
LeSarra
2230 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1168 sqft
Award-winning property in El Dorado Hills, close to restaurants and schools. Prestigious apartments have air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Close to Route 50.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
3112 Four Seasons Drive
3112 Four Seasons Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2010 sqft
3112 Four Seasons Drive Available 08/01/20 3/2 2010 sf retreat home in 55 and Better El Dorado Hills - Looking for exceptional surroundings in Active Adult Community in El Dorado Hills? Look no further - this exquisitely designed single story home

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
3762 Park Drive
3762 Park Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1610 sqft
3762 Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon! Fantastic Former Model Home in a 55+ El Dorado Hills Home! Showings on or after 08/01/2020! - Beautiful 55+ Community unit. All occupants must be 55 or over.

1 of 69

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
3561 Ridgeview Drive
3561 Ridgeview Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1768 sqft
3561 Ridgeview Drive Available 08/14/20 Beautiful El Dorado Hills Home Coming Soon for Rent! - Please do not disturb current occupants. Beautiful recently updated one story home. Bright open floorplan, all new flooring throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5043 Verona Drive
5043 Verona Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2226 sqft
Gorgeous home in the highly coveted Villagio at the Promontory in El Dorado Hills! Right next to the Promontory Park which features state-of-the-art soccer and baseball fields, two kid playgrounds with splash pad, walking trails, and breath-taking
Results within 10 miles of Cameron Park
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
25 Units Available
Broadstone
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1084 sqft
We are now conducting tours by appouintment only.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
3 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1265 sqft
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
22 Units Available
Broadstone
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,614
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
3 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1708 sqft
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadstone
1005 Halidon Way
1005 Halidon Way, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1884 sqft
1005 Halidon Way Available 08/10/20 Broadstone 3 Bedroom + Office AND a 3 Car Garage Single Story with Low Maintenance Backyard - Turn in your applications now before it's too late! *New Photos Coming Soon** This single level spacious 3 bedroom plus

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
140 Oxburough Drive
140 Oxburough Drive, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1258 sqft
140 Oxburough Drive Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Folsom - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Folsom, open concept floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings, great room with a formal dining room and fireplace. Central heat and air.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
The Parkway
1698 Bowen Drive
1698 Bowen Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
670 sqft
1 Bed/1 Bath - Empire Ranch, Now Available - High speed Xfinity Wi-Fi Internet Cable & HBO Electricity Gas Garbage Water Landscaping Neighborhood patrol Entryway security camera included Amenities: Washer & Gas Dryer Gas Stove & Range Microwave New

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadstone
885 HALIDON WAY #1413
885 Halidon Way, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
885 HALIDON WAY #1413 Available 07/25/20 COMING SOON!!! Custom Folsom Condo in Altura Villas For Rent! - Beautifully upgraded downstairs one bedroom condo just minutes away from Palladio Movie Theater and Shopping Center, restaurants, and Broadstone

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
208 Wales Drive
208 Wales Drive, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1243 sqft
208 Wales Drive Available 09/04/20 Spacious Folsom 2bd/2ba Townhouse with Pool - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Townhouse is located in Folsom off Natoma Street near Folsom City Hall.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadstone
746 Langrick Ct.
746 Langrick Court, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1451 sqft
746 Langrick Ct. "Bentley Square Beauty - Gated!" - A 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus den or 3rd bedroom. This is a 2 story home with approx. 1451 sf. located in a beautiful gated community. Large living room with fireplace and lots of windows.

1 of 10

Last updated April 3 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Empire Ranch Village
1846 Belmar Court
1846 Belmar Court, Folsom, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2407 sqft
This Fabulous Empire Ranch Home! Open floor plan w/ larg loft w/upgrades galore! Rare Downstairs Master Bedroom. Open kitchen w/upgraded cabinets, counters & tile floors. Custom cabinetry, plantation shutters.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Cameron Park, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Cameron Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Cameron Park. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Cameron Park can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Cameron Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCameron Park 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCameron Park 3 Bedroom ApartmentsCameron Park Apartments with Balconies
Cameron Park Apartments with GaragesCameron Park Apartments with GymsCameron Park Apartments with ParkingCameron Park Apartments with Pools
Cameron Park Apartments with Washer-DryersCameron Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsCameron Park Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CARocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CA
West Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CAFoothill Farms, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CALodi, CALinda, CAMarysville, CA
Florin, CANevada City, CALemon Hill, CAAuburn, CALake Wildwood, CAJackson, CAYuba City, CAWoodland, CAGrass Valley, CALincoln, CANorth Auburn, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University