/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:13 PM
17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cameron Park, CA
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Sierra Oaks Apartments
2701 La Crescenta Dr, Cameron Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
880 sqft
Located in beautiful Cameron Park, Sierra Oaks offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in a quiet county like living environment.
Results within 5 miles of Cameron Park
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Sterling Ranch
965 Wilson Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1033 sqft
Discover the perfect home for you at Sterling Ranch Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills CA. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent built with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
21 Units Available
Vineyards at Valley View
2100 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1080 sqft
Located minutes from the water and the parks. Close to ORU Campus. On-site grill area, picnic area, and courtyard. Business center and clubhouse provided. Washer and dryer hookups in each unit. Ample storage.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
6 Units Available
LeSarra
2230 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1168 sqft
Award-winning property in El Dorado Hills, close to restaurants and schools. Prestigious apartments have air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Close to Route 50.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Lake Forest
3025 Village Center Dr, El Dorado Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
999 sqft
When only the best will do, experience Lake Forest in El Dorado Hills, where we didn't just build you an apartment, we built you a home.Unmatched quality in every detail is presented to you in a classic style.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4201 Eckerman Court
4201 Eckerman Court, Shingle Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
840 sqft
2/1 duplex in Shingle Springs - Nicely updated 840 sf 2/1 duplex in Shingle Springs - live in the country within minutes to freeway access! Single car garage with laundry equipment, ample front deck with views of the Sierra in addition to side and
Results within 10 miles of Cameron Park
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Broadstone
21 Units Available
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1084 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Broadstone
23 Units Available
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1022 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1235 sqft
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Empire Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
300 Moon Circle #333
300 Moon Circle, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1031 sqft
300 Moon Circle #333 Available 06/13/20 Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch - 300 Moon Circle #333. "Beautiful Condo in Empire Ranch" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with approx, 1109sf located on the 3rd floor.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadstone
1 Unit Available
1411 Vessona Circle
1411 Vessona Circle, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1314 sqft
1411 Vessona Circle Available 07/01/20 1411 Vessona Circle "Fabulous Folsom Condo with pool" - 1411 Vessona Circle "Fabulous Condo" A 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single story condo located on the ground floor with approx. 1314 sf.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
7342 Dambacher Drive
7342 Dambacher Drive, Granite Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
View the video at youtu.
1 of 24
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Broadstone
1 Unit Available
746 Langrick Ct.
746 Langrick Court, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1451 sqft
746 Langrick Ct. "Bentley Square Beauty - Gated!" - A 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus den or 3rd bedroom. This is a 2 story home with approx. 1451 sf. located in a beautiful gated community. Large living room with fireplace and lots of windows.
Similar Pages
Cameron Park 1 BedroomsCameron Park 2 BedroomsCameron Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCameron Park 3 BedroomsCameron Park Apartments with Balcony
Cameron Park Apartments with GarageCameron Park Apartments with GymCameron Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCameron Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CA
West Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CAFoothill Farms, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CALinda, CAGrass Valley, CA