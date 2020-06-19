3676 Chelsea Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 3 Bedroom Cameron Park Home - Close to Blue Oak Elementary off Chelsea Road.



3br / 2ba 2car garage with large low maintenance back yard. Spacious rooms, separate living and family room, washer and dryer hook ups, vaulted ceiling master bedroom with stand up shower and located in a quiet neighborhood minutes to freeway, shopping, local community park and rec and walking distance to Blue Oak and Camerado.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities and provide renters insurance. Home is smoke and pet free.



No Pets Allowed



