Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3676 Chelsea Road

3676 Chelsea Road · No Longer Available
Location

3676 Chelsea Road, Cameron Park, CA 95682

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom Cameron Park Home - Close to Blue Oak Elementary off Chelsea Road.

3br / 2ba 2car garage with large low maintenance back yard. Spacious rooms, separate living and family room, washer and dryer hook ups, vaulted ceiling master bedroom with stand up shower and located in a quiet neighborhood minutes to freeway, shopping, local community park and rec and walking distance to Blue Oak and Camerado.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities and provide renters insurance. Home is smoke and pet free.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3676 Chelsea Road have any available units?
3676 Chelsea Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cameron Park, CA.
Is 3676 Chelsea Road currently offering any rent specials?
3676 Chelsea Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3676 Chelsea Road pet-friendly?
No, 3676 Chelsea Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cameron Park.
Does 3676 Chelsea Road offer parking?
Yes, 3676 Chelsea Road does offer parking.
Does 3676 Chelsea Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3676 Chelsea Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3676 Chelsea Road have a pool?
Yes, 3676 Chelsea Road has a pool.
Does 3676 Chelsea Road have accessible units?
No, 3676 Chelsea Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3676 Chelsea Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3676 Chelsea Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3676 Chelsea Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3676 Chelsea Road does not have units with air conditioning.
