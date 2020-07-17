Amenities
Spacious home with big backyard near Santana Row - Property Id: 64759
938 - Princess Anne Dr, Available July 1
Come make this spacious comfortable 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home your home The home has a very large living room, 2 spacious bedrooms , a separate laundry room and 1 car garage. Kitchen has a gas stove, if that it is important to you. It also has a huge backyard with fruit trees, perfect for entertaining.
There is a separate laundry room with washer and dryer, pantry and additional storage. It has an attached 1 car garage and a carport that can park upto 4 vehicles Home is newly painted and remodeled with hardwood floors and new windows.
It is very centrally located, in the heart of the Silicon Valley, close to the Fruitdale station and close to 280. It is 2 miles from Santana Row and close to Santa Clara, SunnyVale , Mountain View
Email, txt me for viewing the home
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/936--938-princess-anne-st-san-jose-ca/64759
