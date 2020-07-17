All apartments in Calexico
936- 938 Princess Anne St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

936- 938 Princess Anne St

936 938 · (408) 442-2433
Location

936 938, Calexico, CA 92231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3100 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious home with big backyard near Santana Row - Property Id: 64759

938 - Princess Anne Dr, Available July 1

Come make this spacious comfortable 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home your home The home has a very large living room, 2 spacious bedrooms , a separate laundry room and 1 car garage. Kitchen has a gas stove, if that it is important to you. It also has a huge backyard with fruit trees, perfect for entertaining.
There is a separate laundry room with washer and dryer, pantry and additional storage. It has an attached 1 car garage and a carport that can park upto 4 vehicles Home is newly painted and remodeled with hardwood floors and new windows.

It is very centrally located, in the heart of the Silicon Valley, close to the Fruitdale station and close to 280. It is 2 miles from Santana Row and close to Santa Clara, SunnyVale , Mountain View

Email, txt me for viewing the home
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/936--938-princess-anne-st-san-jose-ca/64759
Property Id 64759

(RLNE5957999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936- 938 Princess Anne St have any available units?
936- 938 Princess Anne St has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 936- 938 Princess Anne St have?
Some of 936- 938 Princess Anne St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936- 938 Princess Anne St currently offering any rent specials?
936- 938 Princess Anne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936- 938 Princess Anne St pet-friendly?
Yes, 936- 938 Princess Anne St is pet friendly.
Does 936- 938 Princess Anne St offer parking?
Yes, 936- 938 Princess Anne St offers parking.
Does 936- 938 Princess Anne St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936- 938 Princess Anne St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936- 938 Princess Anne St have a pool?
No, 936- 938 Princess Anne St does not have a pool.
Does 936- 938 Princess Anne St have accessible units?
No, 936- 938 Princess Anne St does not have accessible units.
Does 936- 938 Princess Anne St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936- 938 Princess Anne St has units with dishwashers.
Does 936- 938 Princess Anne St have units with air conditioning?
No, 936- 938 Princess Anne St does not have units with air conditioning.
