627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated carpet

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5f0817070f669e2dee8ab2cc SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT THIS BEAUTIFUL AND CHARMING HOME IN BROADMOOR!

3 bedroom 1 bath. - Attached Garage - 2 car drive way (ENTIRE HOUSE)

Family Room

Separate Dining Room.

3 good size rooms with closet space

Nicely updated bathroom. Hardwood Floors, Window Coverings, New Carpets , Sunlit Floor Plan.

Few mins from Westlake shopping center, Sam trans bus stand, Daly City bart, easy access to 280/101

Walking distance to Garden Village Elementary and Ben Franklin middle.

Close proximity to San Francisco - Major Employers. Shopping, transportaion, free way access are all the plus points of this location.

Huge front and back yard.-

Landlord pays for gardening.

Tenant pays all other utilities.



(RLNE5928572)