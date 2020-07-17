All apartments in Broadmoor
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015

627 Midway Avenue · (650) 463-9203
Location

627 Midway Avenue, Broadmoor, CA 94015
Broadmoor Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,997

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1170 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5f0817070f669e2dee8ab2cc SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT THIS BEAUTIFUL AND CHARMING HOME IN BROADMOOR!
3 bedroom 1 bath. - Attached Garage - 2 car drive way (ENTIRE HOUSE)
Family Room
Separate Dining Room.
3 good size rooms with closet space
Nicely updated bathroom. Hardwood Floors, Window Coverings, New Carpets , Sunlit Floor Plan.
Few mins from Westlake shopping center, Sam trans bus stand, Daly City bart, easy access to 280/101
Walking distance to Garden Village Elementary and Ben Franklin middle.
Close proximity to San Francisco - Major Employers. Shopping, transportaion, free way access are all the plus points of this location.
Huge front and back yard.-
Landlord pays for gardening.
Tenant pays all other utilities.

(RLNE5928572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 have any available units?
627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 has a unit available for $3,997 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 have?
Some of 627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 currently offering any rent specials?
627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 pet-friendly?
No, 627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadmoor.
Does 627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 offer parking?
Yes, 627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 offers parking.
Does 627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 have a pool?
No, 627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 does not have a pool.
Does 627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 have accessible units?
No, 627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 Midway Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 does not have units with air conditioning.
