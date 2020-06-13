36 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bermuda Dunes, CA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Bermuda Dunes that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Medici
79090 Avenue 42nd, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1079 sqft
Just off I-10. Recently renovated community with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Many on-site amenities, including a sauna, pool, playground and full gym. Dogs and cats welcomed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
42471 May Pen Rd
42471 May Pen Road, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Residence - Property Id: 299926 Adorable 3 Bd / 2 Ba single family home on quiet residential street.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
40825 Starlight Lane
40825 Starlight Lane, Bermuda Dunes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1897 sqft
You don't want to miss this one! This 4 Bedroom Pool Home is located in a large lot with plenty exterior space for your enjoyment.
Results within 1 mile of Bermuda Dunes
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1199 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
77723 Calle Las Brisas
77723 Calle Las Brisas South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1536 sqft
Pool Home offered for Long-Term Lease or Sale. Mountain Views! 2BR plus Den (den could be used as a 3rd BR since it has doors and a closet). Large Master Suite. 2-car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
45144 Big Canyon Street
45144 Big Canyon Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1981 sqft
Available after July 5, 2020 for long term rental of 6 or more months. This decorator-furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is sure to be in high demand. You'll feel right at home in this inviting home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78945 Champagne Lane
78945 Champagne Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1128 sqft
Tastefully furnished Hummel model ready for long term lease. Just bring your clothes! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Esplanade
1 Unit Available
43880 Bordeaux Drive
43880 Bordeaux Drive, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2540 sqft
Completely remodeled light bright contemporary style .Amazing pool home with 4 bedrooms plus a large office. Beautiful ceramic wood tile installed throughout. Updated kitchen! Great mountain views!Pet friendly!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
42985 Warner Trl
42985 Warner Trail, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1460 sqft
Welcome to desert living! This 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home is for rent in the heart of central Palm Desert. This home features a laundry room with washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Bermuda Dunes
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1315 sqft
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
52420 Avenida Juarez
52420 Avenida Juarez, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1424 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home that feels brand new! Many custom finishes throughout and accented with a pool/spa and private patio, and unobstructed mountain views. Ready for entertaining. Nestled in La Quinta Cove. Property is available furnished.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
81648 Avenida De Baile
81648 Avenida De Baile, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1295 sqft
2 bed - 2 Bath Home in Sun City Shadow Hills, a 55+ Community! Granite kitchen with breakfast bar. There is a dining area and an open great room. The master bedroom is large with room for seating area or desk.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
19 Ensenada Lane
19 Ensenada Lane, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1992 sqft
Amazing, Upgraded 3B/3b, approx. 2,000 sq. ft. Beautiful Panoramic Mountain Views to the South and the West. Incrediblle entertaining yard that over looks a green belt which allows unobstructed Mountain Views.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
36526 Monarch Pass
36526 Monarch Pass, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1578 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert 55+ Available October 1, 2020 $2700mo.October $2700 mo.November $2800moDec thru Jan 15 $2900Turnkey Furnished Immaculate St Maartin, Courtyard and private fenced in backyard faces east. Cat or small dog ok.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
81441 Avenida Gonzalez
81441 Avenida Gonzalez, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2351 sqft
This move in ready 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers over 2300 square ft of living space. This home has an open concept , Kitchen and Dining area are both open to the living area. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and large bathroom.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78225 Estancia Drive
78225 Estancia Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1616 sqft
55+ Available July 1, thru October 30, $1,900 month. 3 month minimum.. Leased Nov 1 thru June 1,2021. Immaculate! Turnkey Cayman model in Sun City Palm Desert.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78988 Alliance Way
78988 Alliance Way, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2907 sqft
New lease opportunity ready for the 2020/2021 season. This beautiful 3BD/3BA home is nestled inside Sun City Palm Desert. Inside you'll find over 2900 sqft of living space that has been meticulously maintained.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Desert Horizons
1 Unit Available
44850 Oro Grande Circle
44850 Oro Grande Circle, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2813 sqft
Spectacular seasonal lease in prestigious Desert Horizons Country Club. Making memories on vacation will be easy in this turnkey home that was remodeled in first class fashion.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
83395 Long Cove Drive
83395 Long Cove Drive, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2035 sqft
COMING SOON! Location Location Location! This spacious beautiful home is a 4 bed/3 bath located in the gated community of Shadow Hills in Indio. Light and bright kitchen is open to the family room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Palm Desert Estates
1 Unit Available
45225 Sunset Ln - 2
45225 Sunset Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
775 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED. New tile, carpet and lighting. Open floor plan. Very nice DOWNSTAIRS unit with patio in front. Central air, all electric apartment. Brand new kitchen and bath cabinets with Granite Counter Tops.

1 of 28

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
74530 Moss Rose Drive
74530 Moss Rose Drive, Palm Desert, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,699
2432 sqft
Location, Location Location! This lovely 3 bedroom + den (including separate casita), and 3 bathrooms in over 2400 sq. feet of living space is ready for an immediate long term lease.
Results within 10 miles of Bermuda Dunes

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30680 Robert Road
30680 Robert Road, Thousand Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1619 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Thousand Palms Home - **Coming Soon** Very nice Thousand Palms home with a beautiful spacious back yard! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open concept, large kitchen, washer and dryer, fireplace, ceiling fans, carpet, 3 car garage, small dogs

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
PGA West
1 Unit Available
54342 Shoal Creek
54342 Shoal-Creek, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
3099 sqft
PGA West Palmer Private Golf Course - Property Id: 266863 Gorgeous, custom-built contemporary home on the 6th hole of the PGA Palmer course. Long term, unfurnished leases are rare & this one is a gem.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bermuda Dunes, CA

Finding an apartment in Bermuda Dunes that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

