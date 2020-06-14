Apartment List
/
CA
/
bermuda dunes
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Bermuda Dunes, CA with garage

Bermuda Dunes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
79141 Avenue 42
79141 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1330 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Welcome to fabulous Bermuda Dunes, minutes away from I10, shopping and dining. Enjoy a spacious living room and private large patio with direct access from the ample kitchen and master bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
79967 Camelback Drive
79967 Camelback Drive, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2004 sqft
Very Cool Mid Century Modern home in The gated golf course community of Bermuda Dunes Country Club. 2 bedrooms 2.75 baths. Much of the original Mid Century furniture has been restored to look brand new. The pool has been all redone .

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
42440 Bellagio Dr.
42440 Bellagio Drive, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2239 sqft
Welcome to the private community of Bellissimo, This Modena Plan on an over-sized golf course lot has a Gourmet kitchen open to the Great Room with cozy fireplace, 12ft.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
42471 May Pen Rd
42471 May Pen Road, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Residence - Property Id: 299926 Adorable 3 Bd / 2 Ba single family home on quiet residential street.
Results within 1 mile of Bermuda Dunes
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1199 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43617 Via Badalona
43617 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1441 sqft
Available April 1st. Conveniently located to everything! This Desert Breeze detached condominium is in the perfectly located along green belt with the pool and spa a short walk out the back door. Newer Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
80293 Avd Santa Belinda
80293 Avenida Santa Belinda, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1571 sqft
Beautiful San Vincente home is now available for a long term tenant.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43670 Calle Las Brisas
43670 Calle Las Brisas West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1612 sqft
Fabulous 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Fully furnished and ready to move in. Great starter home. Close to one of the 5 pools and club house in this peaceful and tranquil community.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
77723 Calle Las Brisas
77723 Calle Las Brisas South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1536 sqft
Pool Home offered for Long-Term Lease or Sale. Mountain Views! 2BR plus Den (den could be used as a 3rd BR since it has doors and a closet). Large Master Suite. 2-car garage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
41368 Woodhaven Drive
41368 Woodhaven Drive East, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1808 sqft
Seasonal rate. Wonderful condo in desirable Woodhaven Country Club, close to Tennis Gardens, shopping and freeway. Delightful 2 bedrooms plus den and 3 baths. Bedroom on the first floor has queen bed, tv and private full bath.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43530 Via Badalona
43530 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1536 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful Backyard and mountain views. This home has lots of light, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room and beautiful furnishings throughout the home.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1707 sqft
Heritage Palms CC - 55+ community -Available for Jan. Feb. March, April for $3000 ( 6 month rental minimum per HOA)mo. Also available 12 month lease for $2000 month.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
80398 Avenida Santa Belinda
80398 Avenida Santa Belinda, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1571 sqft
Available for move in 1st week in June . Clean 2 bedroom home- den - 2 bath - remodeled kitchen and baths - 2 car attached garage Sun City is a 55 and older community.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78473 Hampshire Avenue
78473 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1110 sqft
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78578 Rockwell Circle
78578 Rockwell Circle, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1110 sqft
Located across from an open greenbelt, this charming and updated move in ready Pasadena model is model perfect.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
38324 Sunny Days Drive
38324 Sunny Days Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1527 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - Adorable remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home with DEN and with lovely lake view! Porcelain ''wood like'' tile throughout except for bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
39674 Kent Drive
39674 Kent Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1160 sqft
55+ Sun City Palm Desert available June 1, 2020 thru December 30, 2020.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Desert Resort
1 Unit Available
40960 La Costa Circle
40960 La Costa Circle West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1333 sqft
Seeking 3-6 mo tenant. Owner pays for deluxe cable package! Turnkey furnished and fully renovated 3-bedroom, 2-full bath! NO carpet. Enjoy the security and luxury of Palm Desert Resort Country Club.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
78335 Scarlet Court
78335 Scarlet Court, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
Enjoy exceptional fairway and mountain views from the patio of this lower end unit condo. Morning sun can be enjoyed all year with the eastern exposure. This end unit is light and bright.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Esplanade
1 Unit Available
43574 Parkway Esplanade E
43574 Parkway Esplanade East, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2112 sqft
Single level, 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with lush landscaping and a private rear yard. Backyard features a covered patio with mature fruit trees. This is a very popular great room floor plan with tile in the main living areas.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78335 Sterling Lane
78335 Sterling Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
2032 sqft
Spectacular seasonal lease. Dynamic St.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
44395 Monticello Avenue
44395 Monticello Avenue, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1722 sqft
Live in desirable N. La Quinta in the Monticello development in this immaculate home that shows pride of ownership w/3 BR, 2BA & approx. 1,722 SF of comfortable living. Close to the top rated International Baccalaureate schools.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78945 Champagne Lane
78945 Champagne Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1128 sqft
Tastefully furnished Hummel model ready for long term lease. Just bring your clothes! Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bermuda Dunes, CA

Bermuda Dunes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Bermuda Dunes 1 BedroomsBermuda Dunes 2 BedroomsBermuda Dunes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBermuda Dunes 3 BedroomsBermuda Dunes Apartments with Balcony
Bermuda Dunes Apartments with GarageBermuda Dunes Apartments with GymBermuda Dunes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBermuda Dunes Apartments with ParkingBermuda Dunes Apartments with Pool
Bermuda Dunes Apartments with Washer-DryerBermuda Dunes Dog Friendly ApartmentsBermuda Dunes Furnished ApartmentsBermuda Dunes Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CA
Joshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CA
Yucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert