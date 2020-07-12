103 Apartments for rent in Benicia, CA with parking
Sacramento wasn't always the capital of California. Shocking, isn't it? Benicia was the state's capital from 1853 all the way to.... 1854.
The city has a number of historical sites, including the Camel Bar, The Clock Tower, and the Jefferson Street Mansion, all of which are worthy of exploring. The main shopping area is First Street and is truly like a snapshot of an old town, featuring antique stores, small boutique shops, and a few cafes. There's something about the old time charm here, so much so that the city was selected to be a part of the California Main Street Program. With Interstate 680 running through it and Cordelia Junction nearby, it is easy to get around the entire San Francisco Bay area from this area. Benecia, which is on the bank of the Carquinez Strait is worthy of exploration if you are looking for an apartment for rent in the San Francisco Bay Area. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Benicia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.