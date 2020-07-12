103 Apartments for rent in Benicia, CA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
346 Bridgeview Court
346 Bridgeview Court, Benicia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2014 sqft
This Property Is Pending An Application - Estey Real Estate & Property Management presents this beautiful 4 bedroom & 3 bathroom single family home.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
342 Blanchard Ln
342 Blanchard Lane, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
873 sqft
Bridgeview Condo - Downstairs Unit - This lower level unit, features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has hardwood floors. Open layout with living room and dining area. Living area includes fireplace and access to small deck.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
50 LA CRUZ AVENUE
50 La Cruz Avenue, Benicia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Fully Furnished Home Rental Cheaper than Hotel 7TV - Property Id: 309282 Clean, quiet, sunny, safe, comfortable, large single-story home, in friendly Benicia residential neighborhood. Wheelchair Accessible. Owner Managed and Operated.
Results within 1 mile of Benicia
Glen Cove

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
9 Units Available
Glen Cove
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
Results within 5 miles of Benicia
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Mission Pines
3600 Pine St, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
842 sqft
Upscale homes with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool. Get your daily necessities at nearby Muir Station. Enjoy the scenery at Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline. Minutes from I-680.
Bay Village

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
952 sqft
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Vista Oaks

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS
486 Morello Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
967 sqft
The Haven Martinez Apartments have never looked so good! On the heels of a spectacular remodel of the entire apartment community, Haven Martinez offers expertly managed and meticulously redesigned one and two-bedroom apartment homes on five acres of
Somerset

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Somerset
1455 Arnold Drive, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
874 sqft
Discover Somerset Apartments located on Arnold Drive in Martinez, California. Our apartment community offers top amenities and features such as high-speed internet access, refreshing pool, BBQ area and a playground.
The Meritage

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4712 Brookside Cir
4712 Brookside Circle, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1686 sqft
4712 Brookside Cir Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Cordelia - Spacious and beautiful two story home with many upgrades! Beautiful kitchen with Cherry cabinets and granite counters with a large Island.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
476 Banning Way
476 Banning Way, Solano County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
816 sqft
Quiet Country living in the City - 2 Bedroom, 2 bath in this beautifully updated farmhouse featuring a spacious wrap around covered porch and lavish backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1015 Shasta St.
1015 Shasta Street, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1060 sqft
Stunning & Completely Remodeled! - Everything is NEW! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Front Yard, Spacious Back Yard. Easy Access to Freeway. This home has been completely and beautifully remodeled. Central Heat & Air, Dual Pane Windows.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
632 Vallejo Street
632 Vallejo Street, Crockett, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Room For Rent - Property Id: 17189 Fully furnished room with separate bathroom, in a lovely 3 bedroom home to share with two others. Looking for someone that is clean, reliable, likes animals as I have 2 small dogs and 1 cat.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
61 Morello Avenue
61 Morello Avenue, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
900 sqft
Stokley Properties Presents 61 Morello Avenue. Large One Bedroom Unit! - To schedule a viewing at your convenience, please call 925-658-1415 Ext #4 or e-mail blake@stokleyproperties.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 El Dorado St
1021 El Dorado Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1020 sqft
Single family home 1 bedroom Craftsman Style Cottage (Pet Friendly) 1021 El Dorado - This cute spacious home has 1 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage. The home is 1020 sq.ft. Large living room with built in hutch. Large kitchen & dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
1333 North Camino Alto
1333 North Camino Alto, Vallejo, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON NO PETS PLEASE! NEW! NEW! NEW! LOCATED AT TUOLOMNE AND CAMINO ALTO, ACROSS THE STREET FROM SUTTER HOSPITAL! GATED COMMUNITY, ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING, COMMUNITY POOL & PLAYGROUND AND ON-SITE LAUNDRY! WATER, SEWER & GARBAGE

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Oak St
1025 Oak Street, Contra Costa County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1128 sqft
Jo Sciarroni - Agt: 925-708-8889 - Beautiful home on large corner lot with 3 Bdrms 2 Baths. Open concept kitchen/dinging/living room with hardwood floors. Bdrms are carpeted. Large garage with laundry facilities & includes Washer/Dryer.

Glen Cove

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
215 Sandy Neck Way
215 Sandy Neck Way, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1993 sqft
This spacious home in Glen Cove features three large bedrooms and a very large master suite with dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Half bath downstairs with laundry hookups.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
425 H Street
425 H Street, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
808 sqft
Martinez Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. Excellent location near shopping & freeway! - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
City Guide for Benicia, CA

Sacramento wasn't always the capital of California. Shocking, isn't it? Benicia was the state's capital from 1853 all the way to.... 1854.

The city has a number of historical sites, including the Camel Bar, The Clock Tower, and the Jefferson Street Mansion, all of which are worthy of exploring. The main shopping area is First Street and is truly like a snapshot of an old town, featuring antique stores, small boutique shops, and a few cafes. There's something about the old time charm here, so much so that the city was selected to be a part of the California Main Street Program. With Interstate 680 running through it and Cordelia Junction nearby, it is easy to get around the entire San Francisco Bay area from this area. Benecia, which is on the bank of the Carquinez Strait is worthy of exploration if you are looking for an apartment for rent in the San Francisco Bay Area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Benicia, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Benicia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

