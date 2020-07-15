AL
/
CA
/
belmont
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:30 AM

27 Studio Apartments for rent in Belmont, CA

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
5 Units Available
Central
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,317
465 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
23 Units Available
Western Hills
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,188
500 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
37 Units Available
Hillsdale
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,371
504 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
21 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,165
550 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
82 E 39th Ave
82 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,597
350 sqft
Cozy Furnished Private Studio near Kaiser Hospital Available 08/16/20 Monthly Stay Discount! This apartment is conveniently and safely located less than one mile to Train station, restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, gym
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
84 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
92 Units Available
Centennial
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
549 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
13 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
411 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
10 Units Available
Northwest Heights
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,106
450 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
9 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,835
616 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,359
500 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,715
588 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
17 Units Available
Neighborhood 1
Lagoons
707 Bounty Dr, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,406
550 sqft
Recently revamped waterfront homes located barely 15 minutes from San Francisco International Airport. In-home amenities include linen closets and quartz countertops. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Burlingame
Alta off the Avenue
1415 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,515
360 sqft
A welcoming community in a boutique-style apartment. Apartments feature hardwood plank flooring, smart kitchens, and granite countertops. On-site laundry, large pool, and community WiFi provided.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Burlingame
The Arlington
1401 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,258
480 sqft
The Arlington in Burlingame, CA, offers residents comfortable living in spacious studio and one bedroom apartments. In addition to beautiful, gourmet-style kitchens, you'll also find a fitness center and spa to help you relax.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Hillsdale
Field House at Bay Meadows
282 Pony Lane, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$3,038
580 sqft
A green community with bike storage, basketball court and 24-hour maintenance service for residents. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces, among other amenities. Caltrain is a stone's throw away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
33 Units Available
Neighborhood 3
eaves Foster City
700 Marlin Ave, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,473
565 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on San Francisco Bay. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Air conditioning. Green community with trash valet. Tenants have access to game room and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
37 Units Available
Neighborhood 9
Harbor Cove
900 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,695
500 sqft
Apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community features include pool, sauna, tennis court, gym and on-site parking. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
7 Units Available
Friendly Acres
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,225
488 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
6 Units Available
Neighborhood 4
Shadow Cove
1055 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,412
550 sqft
Modern community with a large pool, recreation area, and fitness center. Hardwood floors, large walk-in closets, and fireplaces in units. On-site fire pit, clubhouse, and volleyball court. Pool.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Burlingame
1405 Bellevue AVE 1
1405 Bellevue Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,375
7663 sqft
Spacious studio in a boutique building in the heart of Burlingame. This property sits on a picturesque street overlooking the Burlingame town hall and is a few steps from the iconic library.
Results within 10 miles of Belmont
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
23 Units Available
Burlingame Gardens
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,066
533 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
8 Units Available
Downtown North
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,000
525 sqft
Mia Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living. Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
East Palo Alto
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
Rent Report
Belmont

July 2020 Belmont Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Belmont Rent Report. Belmont rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belmont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Belmont rents decline sharply over the past month

Belmont rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Belmont stand at $2,847 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,577 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Belmont's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Belmont throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have fallen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents decreased 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Belmont

    Rent growth in Belmont has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Belmont is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Belmont's median two-bedroom rent of $3,577 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Belmont remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Belmont than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Belmont is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Belmont 1 BedroomsBelmont 2 BedroomsBelmont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBelmont 3 BedroomsBelmont Apartments under $2,200Belmont Apartments under $2,500Belmont Apartments under $2,800Belmont Apartments with BalconyBelmont Apartments with GarageBelmont Apartments with GymBelmont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelmont Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBelmont Apartments with ParkingBelmont Apartments with PoolBelmont Apartments with Washer-DryerBelmont Dog Friendly ApartmentsBelmont Furnished ApartmentsBelmont Pet Friendly PlacesBelmont Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAMorgan Hill, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CACapitola, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley