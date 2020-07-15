AL
19 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bellflower, CA

1 Unit Available
Bellflower
16653 California ave
16653 California Avenue, Bellflower, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
It's not an apartment, it's a home. - Property Id: 302453 Perfect retired couples home in a safe, low noise neighborhood. The house has a detached garage good for storage.

1 Unit Available
Bellflower
9319 Alondra Boulevard
9319 Alondra Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1980 sqft
2nd & 3rd Floor Available 07/31/20 THIS LISTING IS MORE SUITABLE FOR A MID (3MO)-TO LONG TERM CORPORATE OR VACATION RENTAL FOR 12MO +. THE TOP TWO FLOORS ARE BEING RENTED. THE FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM IS RESERVED.
Results within 5 miles of Bellflower

1 Unit Available
California Heights
3452 Elm Ave
3452 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed and 1.5 bath apartment in the charming neighborhood of Bixby Knolls. MOVE IN READY. GREAT location 5 miles from the beach! Right off the 405 and within walking distance to the Blue Line.

1 Unit Available
California Heights
3767 Walnut Avenue 1
3767 Walnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
600 sqft
Studio Guest house with a Loft - Property Id: 318735 Studio Guest Back house with a Loft Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/318735 Property Id 318735 (RLNE5926460)
Results within 10 miles of Bellflower
Verified

6 Units Available
Traffic Circle
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,243
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified

$
30 Units Available
SEADIP
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Verified

2 Units Available
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

12 Units Available
Bixby Park
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,890
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,755
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
360 W. Ocean Blvd. #807
360 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
713 sqft
FANTASTIC 1BD 1BA FOR SHORT TERM LEASE!!! - This furnished condo is one of a kind: inspirational design, unparalleled ocean views, exceptionally private, secure, and clean, the "first row" location, & historic building.

1 Unit Available
Belmont Heights
438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach
438 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
962 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
645 Chestnut Ave
645 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
867 sqft
Beautiful 2nd fl Condo Unit in Downtown Long Beach - Property Id: 49380 QUIET AND QUAINT 2bed 1+ 1.5 bath.

1 Unit Available
North Wrigley
2826 Cedar Avenue
2826 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Amazing furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom guest house (1 wall shared) in N. Wrigley/Willowville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, storage, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water.

1 Unit Available
Eastside
766 Temple Avenue
766 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

1 Unit Available
Eastside
2703 e 4th st - 408 ohio
2703 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
650 sqft
Remodeled and Fully Furnished-- New kitchen and appliances. New floors.

1 Unit Available
Bluff Park
3215 E Ocean Boulevard
3215 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
3264 sqft
A unique OCEAN front, furnished house with a full-size TENNIS court is available for short term or long term lease! Short term lease 1-3 months includes house cleaning service.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
555 Maine Avenue
555 Maine Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOTALLY REMODELED AND FURNISHED!!!! If you are very picky and demand exquisite taste then this is the condo for you.

1 Unit Available
Naples
51 Angelo Walk
51 North Angelo Walk, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1250 sqft
Executive Lease! This gorgeous, fully furnished 2 bed 1 bath Spanish home located in a ideal Naples Island location offers bay views from the front porch & wonderful upgrades throughout.

1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1747 Grand Ave. #2
1747 Grand Avenue, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1540 sqft
Spanish-Style 3BR/3BA Home! - Welcome to Cienega! Set amidst Spanish-style gardens and behind a gated motor court entrance this furnished or partially furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home boasts a very spacious and open floor plan for

1 Unit Available
Bixby Park
850 East Ocean Blvd Unit 1008
850 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
4200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.
Rent Report
Bellflower

July 2020 Bellflower Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bellflower Rent Report. Bellflower rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellflower rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Bellflower rents held steady over the past month

Bellflower rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bellflower stand at $1,354 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,740 for a two-bedroom. Bellflower's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bellflower, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bellflower

    As rents have increased marginally in Bellflower, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bellflower is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Bellflower's median two-bedroom rent of $1,740 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Bellflower's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bellflower than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Bellflower is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

