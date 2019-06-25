All apartments in Bell Canyon
Bell Canyon, CA
80 SADDLEBOW Road
80 SADDLEBOW Road

80 Saddlebow Road · No Longer Available
Location

80 Saddlebow Road, Bell Canyon, CA 91307

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Atop what feels like a private hillside, rests this brilliantly designed modern escape. Awe-inspiring views, state-of-the-art kitchen, complete with an oversized Caesarstone center island, custom designed cabinets, Miele cooktop, oven, microwave/speed oven and 3 warming drawers, Thermador fridge and freezer and built-in espresso maker. The formal dining room is sure to 'wow' any guest with a full wall glass framed wine storage. Warmed by an oversized fireplace, pamper in the 5-star bath quarters with ultra posh soaking tub, custom stone accent walls, sitting area, walk in closet and automatic shades. Theater quality home entertainment room fully equipped with projector, AV set up and is acoustically treated. Property highlights include; Ultra high ceilings and energy efficient windows/glass doors, A true Smart Home wired for Wink and Nest system. Wind down from the hustle and bustle of a busy workday as you enjoy both the grounds and the sunsets from its east/west orientation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 SADDLEBOW Road have any available units?
80 SADDLEBOW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell Canyon, CA.
What amenities does 80 SADDLEBOW Road have?
Some of 80 SADDLEBOW Road's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 SADDLEBOW Road currently offering any rent specials?
80 SADDLEBOW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 SADDLEBOW Road pet-friendly?
No, 80 SADDLEBOW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bell Canyon.
Does 80 SADDLEBOW Road offer parking?
Yes, 80 SADDLEBOW Road offers parking.
Does 80 SADDLEBOW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 SADDLEBOW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 SADDLEBOW Road have a pool?
Yes, 80 SADDLEBOW Road has a pool.
Does 80 SADDLEBOW Road have accessible units?
No, 80 SADDLEBOW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 80 SADDLEBOW Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 SADDLEBOW Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 SADDLEBOW Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 SADDLEBOW Road does not have units with air conditioning.
