13949 Foster Avenue, Baldwin Park, CA 91706 Baldwin Park
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
CHARMING AND WELL MAINTAINED SINGLE HOUSE. FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATH...THIS IS THE BACK HOUSE AS A SEPARATE SINGLE HOUSE, WITH ITS OWN YARD. THE HOUSE HAS BEEN NEWLY RENOVATED IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. EZ ACCESS TO 10 & 605 FWY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13949 Foster Avenue have any available units?
13949 Foster Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin Park, CA.
Is 13949 Foster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13949 Foster Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.