13949 Foster Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

CHARMING AND WELL MAINTAINED SINGLE HOUSE. FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATH...THIS IS THE BACK HOUSE AS A SEPARATE SINGLE HOUSE, WITH ITS OWN YARD. THE HOUSE HAS BEEN NEWLY RENOVATED IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. EZ ACCESS TO 10 & 605 FWY.