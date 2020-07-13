All apartments in Bakersfield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

Income Restricted - Govea Gardens

Open Now until 5:30pm
1054 Washington St · (661) 338-5861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1054 Washington St, Bakersfield, CA 93307
Oakridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19-2C · Avail. Jul 31

$695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12-1C · Avail. now

$690

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 06-2A · Avail. Aug 9

$690

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1261 sqft

Unit 04-2B · Avail. now

$739

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1261 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Income Restricted - Govea Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
carport
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome to Govea Gardens in Bakersfield, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in. We offer many conveniences that are intended to make your life more enjoyable. Contact us today to get started on your way to a wonderful place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $14 per adult
Deposit: One Month Rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Income Restricted - Govea Gardens have any available units?
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens has 4 units available starting at $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Income Restricted - Govea Gardens have?
Some of Income Restricted - Govea Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Income Restricted - Govea Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Income Restricted - Govea Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Income Restricted - Govea Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does Income Restricted - Govea Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Income Restricted - Govea Gardens offers parking.
Does Income Restricted - Govea Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Income Restricted - Govea Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Income Restricted - Govea Gardens have a pool?
No, Income Restricted - Govea Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Income Restricted - Govea Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Income Restricted - Govea Gardens has accessible units.
Does Income Restricted - Govea Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Income Restricted - Govea Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
