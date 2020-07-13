1054 Washington St, Bakersfield, CA 93307 Oakridge
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 19-2C · Avail. Jul 31
$695
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Unit 12-1C · Avail. now
$690
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft
Unit 06-2A · Avail. Aug 9
$690
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1261 sqft
Unit 04-2B · Avail. now
$739
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1261 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Income Restricted - Govea Gardens.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
carport
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome to Govea Gardens in Bakersfield, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in. We offer many conveniences that are intended to make your life more enjoyable. Contact us today to get started on your way to a wonderful place to live.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $14 per adult
Deposit: One Month Rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
