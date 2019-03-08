Amenities

9503 Staffordshire Way - Clean & Spacious NW 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House. New Carpet, new vinyl plank flooring throughout, blinds, gas stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, ceiling fans, dining area, dining room , frpl- for decoration only! , hkups-g&e, *Non Smoking Home*, , a/c, fenced yard, covered patio, attached 2 car garage w/opener, sprinklers-f&b, gardener-f&b **Tenant to be given copy of Pheasant Run HOA Rules & Regulations*, community pool *Approximately 1914Sq Ft** Schools are: Columbia Elementary, Fruitvale Junior High & Liberty High School** For further information please contact our office "Realty Management Services" located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496 BRE License #01492538



No Pets Allowed



