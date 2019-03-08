All apartments in Bakersfield
Find more places like 9503 Staffordshire Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bakersfield, CA
/
9503 Staffordshire Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

9503 Staffordshire Way

9503 Staffordshire Way · (661) 327-4496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bakersfield
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9503 Staffordshire Way, Bakersfield, CA 93312
Pheasant Run

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9503 Staffordshire Way · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1914 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
9503 Staffordshire Way - Clean & Spacious NW 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House. New Carpet, new vinyl plank flooring throughout, blinds, gas stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, ceiling fans, dining area, dining room , frpl- for decoration only! , hkups-g&e, *Non Smoking Home*, , a/c, fenced yard, covered patio, attached 2 car garage w/opener, sprinklers-f&b, gardener-f&b **Tenant to be given copy of Pheasant Run HOA Rules & Regulations*, community pool *Approximately 1914Sq Ft** Schools are: Columbia Elementary, Fruitvale Junior High & Liberty High School** For further information please contact our office "Realty Management Services" located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496 BRE License #01492538

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9503 Staffordshire Way have any available units?
9503 Staffordshire Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 9503 Staffordshire Way have?
Some of 9503 Staffordshire Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9503 Staffordshire Way currently offering any rent specials?
9503 Staffordshire Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9503 Staffordshire Way pet-friendly?
No, 9503 Staffordshire Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does 9503 Staffordshire Way offer parking?
Yes, 9503 Staffordshire Way does offer parking.
Does 9503 Staffordshire Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9503 Staffordshire Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9503 Staffordshire Way have a pool?
Yes, 9503 Staffordshire Way has a pool.
Does 9503 Staffordshire Way have accessible units?
No, 9503 Staffordshire Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9503 Staffordshire Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9503 Staffordshire Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9503 Staffordshire Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St
Bakersfield, CA 93307
10720 Brimhall Rd.
10720 Brimhall Road
Bakersfield, CA 93312
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr
Bakersfield, CA 93314

Similar Pages

Bakersfield 2 BedroomsBakersfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bakersfield Apartments with BalconyBakersfield Apartments with Pool
Bakersfield Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPorterville, CADelano, CAOildale, CA
Golden Hills, CAPine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CATaft, CA
California City, CATulare, CARosedale, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-BakersfieldPorterville College
Antelope Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity