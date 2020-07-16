All apartments in Bakersfield
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5111 Hartnett Ct

5111 Harnett Court · (661) 204-4123 ext. 114
Location

5111 Harnett Court, Bakersfield, CA 93306
Rio Bravo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5111 Hartnett Ct · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2529 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5111 Hartnett Ct - ON Rio Bravo CC with VIEWS! 4+Office!! - For Rent - 5111 Hartnett Court - Bakersfield CA 93306
$2,600 + $2,800 Deposit

Private GATED community on the RIO BRAVO Country Club Golf Course!! Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 1 level home has a True private OFFICE with a separate entrance (could be 5th bedroom, media or game room). Fabulous kitchen is light and bright with granite counters, rich maple cabinetry, center island with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and sunny dining nook. BIG family/great room with cozy fireplace. Formal Living and Dining Room. Romantic Master Suite with French doors and luxurious master bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower and Gigantic walk-in closet! Indoor laundry room. Attached 3 car garage. HUGE 1/3 ACRE LOT on the 17th Tee!! Enormous grassy backyard and patio. Truly amazing Golf Course, Lake and mountain VIEWS!
****QUIET, TRANQUIL and SERENE**** with clearer air and cooler temperatures year round!Please call Lynore at 661.444.4663.
Only 12 minutes to downtown Bakersfield
Long Term lease preferred
Owner has CA real estate license
Price $2,600 month
Security Deposit $2,800
See more at www.eHomesofBakersfield.com

(RLNE3505517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 Hartnett Ct have any available units?
5111 Hartnett Ct has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 5111 Hartnett Ct have?
Some of 5111 Hartnett Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5111 Hartnett Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5111 Hartnett Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 Hartnett Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5111 Hartnett Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does 5111 Hartnett Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5111 Hartnett Ct offers parking.
Does 5111 Hartnett Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 Hartnett Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 Hartnett Ct have a pool?
No, 5111 Hartnett Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5111 Hartnett Ct have accessible units?
No, 5111 Hartnett Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 Hartnett Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5111 Hartnett Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
