Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

5111 Hartnett Ct - ON Rio Bravo CC with VIEWS! 4+Office!! - For Rent - 5111 Hartnett Court - Bakersfield CA 93306

$2,600 + $2,800 Deposit



Private GATED community on the RIO BRAVO Country Club Golf Course!! Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 1 level home has a True private OFFICE with a separate entrance (could be 5th bedroom, media or game room). Fabulous kitchen is light and bright with granite counters, rich maple cabinetry, center island with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and sunny dining nook. BIG family/great room with cozy fireplace. Formal Living and Dining Room. Romantic Master Suite with French doors and luxurious master bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower and Gigantic walk-in closet! Indoor laundry room. Attached 3 car garage. HUGE 1/3 ACRE LOT on the 17th Tee!! Enormous grassy backyard and patio. Truly amazing Golf Course, Lake and mountain VIEWS!

****QUIET, TRANQUIL and SERENE**** with clearer air and cooler temperatures year round!Please call Lynore at 661.444.4663.

Only 12 minutes to downtown Bakersfield

Long Term lease preferred

Owner has CA real estate license

Price $2,600 month

Security Deposit $2,800

See more at www.eHomesofBakersfield.com



(RLNE3505517)