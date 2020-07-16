Amenities
5111 Hartnett Ct - ON Rio Bravo CC with VIEWS! 4+Office!! - For Rent - 5111 Hartnett Court - Bakersfield CA 93306
$2,600 + $2,800 Deposit
Private GATED community on the RIO BRAVO Country Club Golf Course!! Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 1 level home has a True private OFFICE with a separate entrance (could be 5th bedroom, media or game room). Fabulous kitchen is light and bright with granite counters, rich maple cabinetry, center island with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and sunny dining nook. BIG family/great room with cozy fireplace. Formal Living and Dining Room. Romantic Master Suite with French doors and luxurious master bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower and Gigantic walk-in closet! Indoor laundry room. Attached 3 car garage. HUGE 1/3 ACRE LOT on the 17th Tee!! Enormous grassy backyard and patio. Truly amazing Golf Course, Lake and mountain VIEWS!
****QUIET, TRANQUIL and SERENE**** with clearer air and cooler temperatures year round!Please call Lynore at 661.444.4663.
Only 12 minutes to downtown Bakersfield
Long Term lease preferred
Owner has CA real estate license
Price $2,600 month
Security Deposit $2,800
See more at www.eHomesofBakersfield.com
(RLNE3505517)