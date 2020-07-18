All apartments in Bakersfield
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

4904 AVE AGNES

4904 Eve Street · No Longer Available
Location

4904 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA 93307
Rexland Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
On an expansive corner lot in prime Valley Village, you'll find this inviting 1930s Traditional just waiting for you to move in and appreciate its charm. A special find, this sun-drenched 3BR/2BA features adorable dutch-door entry, gleaming hardwood floors, high-beamed living room w/fireplace, cozy den (that could be 4th bedroom) & formal dining room. Cook's kitchen boasts quartz countertops & large butcher block/breakfast bar that flows seamlessly into sun room, w/French doors opening to beautifully private flagstone courtyard patio & spacious backyard. Three well-apportioned bedrooms & two full bathrooms including remodeled master w/marble counters. The flat, grassy yard is an awesome place to relax, dine and kick around a soccer ball. Amenities include central heat & A/C, solar panels & storage shed. Shopping and dining abounds nearby at Gelson's, Joan's on Third, Alfred's Coffee & Katsuya. Hiking at Fryman Canyon. A short stroll away from the highly-sought after Colfax Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 AVE AGNES have any available units?
4904 AVE AGNES doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bakersfield, CA.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4904 AVE AGNES have?
Some of 4904 AVE AGNES's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4904 AVE AGNES currently offering any rent specials?
4904 AVE AGNES is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 AVE AGNES pet-friendly?
No, 4904 AVE AGNES is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does 4904 AVE AGNES offer parking?
No, 4904 AVE AGNES does not offer parking.
Does 4904 AVE AGNES have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4904 AVE AGNES does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 AVE AGNES have a pool?
No, 4904 AVE AGNES does not have a pool.
Does 4904 AVE AGNES have accessible units?
No, 4904 AVE AGNES does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 AVE AGNES have units with dishwashers?
No, 4904 AVE AGNES does not have units with dishwashers.
