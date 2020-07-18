4904 AVE AGNES

Amenities

On an expansive corner lot in prime Valley Village, you'll find this inviting 1930s Traditional just waiting for you to move in and appreciate its charm. A special find, this sun-drenched 3BR/2BA features adorable dutch-door entry, gleaming hardwood floors, high-beamed living room w/fireplace, cozy den (that could be 4th bedroom) & formal dining room. Cook's kitchen boasts quartz countertops & large butcher block/breakfast bar that flows seamlessly into sun room, w/French doors opening to beautifully private flagstone courtyard patio & spacious backyard. Three well-apportioned bedrooms & two full bathrooms including remodeled master w/marble counters. The flat, grassy yard is an awesome place to relax, dine and kick around a soccer ball. Amenities include central heat & A/C, solar panels & storage shed. Shopping and dining abounds nearby at Gelson's, Joan's on Third, Alfred's Coffee & Katsuya. Hiking at Fryman Canyon. A short stroll away from the highly-sought after Colfax Elementary.