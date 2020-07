Amenities

4 Bedroom Home with Solar Included - 4 bedroom home with beautiful covered patio and solar included. Hardwood flooring and brand new paint throughout the house. Large 3 car garage with central vacuum. Formal living and dining room with high ceilings and double doors to the patio. Kitchen features large island and eat in counter. Large master suite with separate shower and soaking tub, dual sinks and large walk-in closet.



No Pets Allowed



