2117 Castro Lane
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:51 AM

2117 Castro Lane

2117 Castro Lane · (661) 378-5409
Location

2117 Castro Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93304
Benton Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2117 Castro Lane · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1661 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2117 Castro Lane Available 04/27/20 2117 Castro Lane- Home For RENT SW!! $1350-$1350 - For Rent: 2117 Castro Lane- SW- 3ba+Office -2ba-$1350rent+$1350d dep

Beautiful SW Home for Rent! This home futures new tile all throughout the home!
All bedroom have ceiling fans and spacious closets!! Two Spacious family rooms, and Office!! This home has a three car cover car port!! Gardening is included !! A must SEE!! This home won't last long!!
Please call or text eHomes of Bakersfield Property Management Services for additional information, or to schedule a showing, a 661.378.5409 Weekend appointments are available.

You can always APPLY NOW @ www.ehomesofbakersfield.com
Or, at our office @ 5500 Ming Ave, Suite 380, Bakersfield, CA 93309
(Office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00 AM - 5 PM)

The following is required in order to start the application process...

*A complete application for every adult 18 and over who will live in the home
*Copy of valid photo ID for each applicant
*Copy of SS Card for each applicant
*Proof of income for one month for each applicant
*$30.00 processing fee for each applicant (If applying at the office, fee needs to be cashier check or money order only)NO CASH
These items can be dropped off at our office, or submitted with your online application.

Janie Marquez, REALTOR
Real Estate Agent and Property Manager
BRE License #02050439
eHomes of Bakersfield
5500 Ming Ave Suite 380
Phone/Text:661-378-5409
Office:661-587-2612 #112
Fax:661-437-3459

(RLNE4266935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

