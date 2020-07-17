Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1518 Annadel Park Way - *Close to Riverwalk Park and Shopping Mall** Stockdale High School, East Warren Jr High & Ronald Reagan Elementary* Carpet, blinds, gas stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, dining area, ceiling fans, a/c, hkups-gas, attached garage w/opener, sprinklers-f&b, gardener-f&b * Applicants with an approved dog are required to maintain renters insurance and submit proof of coverage for the duration of their residency as well as pay a pet deposit of $300.00 per pet**Small Pets Only** Approximately 2004 Sq Ft** For further information please contact our office "Realty Management Services" located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496 BRE License #01492538



(RLNE5831247)