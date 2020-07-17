All apartments in Bakersfield
Find more places like 1518 Annadel Park Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bakersfield, CA
/
1518 Annadel Park Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

1518 Annadel Park Way

1518 Annadel Park Way · (661) 327-4496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bakersfield
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1518 Annadel Park Way, Bakersfield, CA 93311
River Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1518 Annadel Park Way · Avail. now

$1,725

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1518 Annadel Park Way - *Close to Riverwalk Park and Shopping Mall** Stockdale High School, East Warren Jr High & Ronald Reagan Elementary* Carpet, blinds, gas stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, dining area, ceiling fans, a/c, hkups-gas, attached garage w/opener, sprinklers-f&b, gardener-f&b * Applicants with an approved dog are required to maintain renters insurance and submit proof of coverage for the duration of their residency as well as pay a pet deposit of $300.00 per pet**Small Pets Only** Approximately 2004 Sq Ft** For further information please contact our office "Realty Management Services" located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496 BRE License #01492538

(RLNE5831247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Annadel Park Way have any available units?
1518 Annadel Park Way has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 Annadel Park Way have?
Some of 1518 Annadel Park Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Annadel Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Annadel Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Annadel Park Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 Annadel Park Way is pet friendly.
Does 1518 Annadel Park Way offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Annadel Park Way offers parking.
Does 1518 Annadel Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Annadel Park Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Annadel Park Way have a pool?
No, 1518 Annadel Park Way does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Annadel Park Way have accessible units?
No, 1518 Annadel Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Annadel Park Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Annadel Park Way has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1518 Annadel Park Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St
Bakersfield, CA 93307
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr
Bakersfield, CA 93314

Similar Pages

Bakersfield 2 BedroomsBakersfield Apartments with Balconies
Bakersfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBakersfield Apartments with Parking
Bakersfield Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPorterville, CAShafter, CAPine Mountain Club, CATehachapi, CA
Bear Valley Springs, CATaft, CAFord City, CACalifornia City, CARosedale, CA
Castaic, CARosamond, CAGolden Hills, CATulare, CAOildale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-BakersfieldPorterville College
Antelope Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity