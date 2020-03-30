All apartments in Atwater
542 E. Clinton
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:24 PM

542 E. Clinton

542 East Clinton Avenue · (209) 769-3902
Location

542 East Clinton Avenue, Atwater, CA 95301

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 542 E. Clinton · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1643 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house on corner lot - Kitchen has electric stove, microwave, brand new dishwasher, and refrigerator (with no warranty), plenty of cabinets with a dining area and ceiling fan. The family room has a ceiling fan and access to the spacious back yard. Indoor laundry room with plenty of cabinets. All bedrooms have carpet and ceiling fans. The hall bathroom has a door to the un-landscaped back yard. Double car garage and front yard service is included.

Property will only be shown after an approved credit application is on file.

(RLNE5672494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 E. Clinton have any available units?
542 E. Clinton has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 542 E. Clinton have?
Some of 542 E. Clinton's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 E. Clinton currently offering any rent specials?
542 E. Clinton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 E. Clinton pet-friendly?
No, 542 E. Clinton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atwater.
Does 542 E. Clinton offer parking?
Yes, 542 E. Clinton does offer parking.
Does 542 E. Clinton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 E. Clinton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 E. Clinton have a pool?
No, 542 E. Clinton does not have a pool.
Does 542 E. Clinton have accessible units?
No, 542 E. Clinton does not have accessible units.
Does 542 E. Clinton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 542 E. Clinton has units with dishwashers.
Does 542 E. Clinton have units with air conditioning?
No, 542 E. Clinton does not have units with air conditioning.
