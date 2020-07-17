All apartments in Atherton
Find more places like 96 Parkwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atherton, CA
/
96 Parkwood Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

96 Parkwood Drive

96 Parkwood Drive · (650) 815-1262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

96 Parkwood Drive, Atherton, CA 94027
Lindenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 96 Parkwood Drive · Avail. now

$15,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxury Atherton Home on Huge Lot - Come see this stunning home with extensive grounds! On an almost 1 acre lot in the Lindendwood neighborhood, this modern home blends luxury upgrades with outdoor living. This home features hardwood flooring in the living areas, floor to ceiling windows throughout the home, a gourmet kitchen with Sub Zero and Wolf appliances, and a huge yard perfect for entertaining!

This location is a short distance from downtown Menlo Park and downtown Palo alto and offer easy access to El Camino Real, Middlefield Road, and Hwy 101 and 280.

Some additional features include:
- Separate Master Suite and Au-Pair Suite
- Pool and spa
- Open air cabana with kitchenette and wired for mounted television
- Private, cul-de-sac location
- Children's play structure available
- Private rose garden
- Raised vegetable garden
- Two car garage

Schools for this home are as follows (prospective tenant to confirm with local school district):
- Laurel Elementary School
- Hillview Middle School
- Menlo-Atherton High School

This home is available for a 12-24 month lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks. No Smoking. Home staged for photos, this home is available unfurnished. Please call to schedule an appointment.

Professionally leased by Wilbur Properties
CAL DRE# 00823559
WilburProperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Parkwood Drive have any available units?
96 Parkwood Drive has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 96 Parkwood Drive have?
Some of 96 Parkwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Parkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
96 Parkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Parkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 96 Parkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atherton.
Does 96 Parkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 96 Parkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 96 Parkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Parkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Parkwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 96 Parkwood Drive has a pool.
Does 96 Parkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 96 Parkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Parkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Parkwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Parkwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Parkwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 96 Parkwood Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMenlo Park, CAPalo Alto, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CABelmont, CALos Altos, CA
Foster City, CANewark, CAHighlands-Baywood Park, CAUnion City, CACupertino, CABurlingame, CASouth San Francisco, CASaratoga, CAMillbrae, CASan Lorenzo, CACherryland, CACastro Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity