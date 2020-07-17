96 Parkwood Drive

Amenities

Luxury Atherton Home on Huge Lot - Come see this stunning home with extensive grounds! On an almost 1 acre lot in the Lindendwood neighborhood, this modern home blends luxury upgrades with outdoor living. This home features hardwood flooring in the living areas, floor to ceiling windows throughout the home, a gourmet kitchen with Sub Zero and Wolf appliances, and a huge yard perfect for entertaining!



This location is a short distance from downtown Menlo Park and downtown Palo alto and offer easy access to El Camino Real, Middlefield Road, and Hwy 101 and 280.



Some additional features include:

- Separate Master Suite and Au-Pair Suite

- Pool and spa

- Open air cabana with kitchenette and wired for mounted television

- Private, cul-de-sac location

- Children's play structure available

- Private rose garden

- Raised vegetable garden

- Two car garage



Schools for this home are as follows (prospective tenant to confirm with local school district):

- Laurel Elementary School

- Hillview Middle School

- Menlo-Atherton High School



This home is available for a 12-24 month lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks. No Smoking. Home staged for photos, this home is available unfurnished. Please call to schedule an appointment.



No Pets Allowed



